Some 35 UK universities are forming a Defence Universities Alliance with the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Their aim; to bring together academia and Britain’s armed forces. The launch was by the Defence Minister Luke Pollard at the University of Manchester. Subjects covered include cyber security, robotics, AI, aerospace engineering and manufacturing.

Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, said: “As we prepare for war-fighting readiness, working with universities, students and innovators boosts skills and helps keep our country safe. The Defence Universities Alliance will create meaningful connections between students, academia and defence, boosting research, skills and defence expertise across the UK to strengthen industry. Universities play a key role in innovating and supporting defence, and the DUA helps marshal those efforts.

“In this new era of threat our £182m defence skills package is helping to create opportunities for students, apprentices and young people, making sure our historic £298 billion defence investment is an engine for growth across the UK, and building on the more than 272,000 industry jobs supported by MoD spending.”

One member, Oxford, points to its work in AI assurance, biosecurity, pandemic preparedness, energy systems, climate adaptation, infrastructure protection, secure communications, democratic governance, law, ethics and public policy. The others, chosen out of about 100 applying, are: Durham, Newcastle, Northumbria, Lancaster, the University of Cumbria, Lancashire, Liverpool, Manchester, Huddersfield, Sheffield, York, Loughborough, Lincoln, Nottingham, Aston University, Birmingham, Warwick, King’s College London, Kingston University, Queen Mary University of London, University College London, Portsmouth, Surrey, Bath, Bristol, Exeter, Plymouth, Edinburgh, Glasgow (pictured), Strathclyde, Cardiff, Swansea, Queens University Belfast and Cranfield.

Oxford’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey CBE, FRS, FMedSci, said: ‘The challenges facing our national security are increasingly complex and demand the very best of British research, innovation and talent. Through the Defence Universities Alliance, we will work alongside partners across academia, government and industry to ensure that world-leading research can be mobilised responsibly for public benefit, including helping to keep the UK prepared, safe and resilient.

‘At Oxford, our contribution is grounded in our core mission: advancing knowledge, educating future leaders and translating discovery into real-world impact. Our strengths in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, engineering biology, cyber security and advanced materials, together with our commitment to academic freedom, research integrity and responsible innovation, mean we are well placed to help ensure the UK has the people, partnerships and technological capability needed to meet the defence and national security challenges of the future.’

The UK also recently announced the setting up of five Defence Technical Excellence Colleges, backed by £50m; while £80m goes on supporting 2,500 student places across 24 universities and colleges.