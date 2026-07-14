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Government

Money for Jewish site protection

by Mark Rowe

The Government is giving £251m over three years for protection of Jewish community sites. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described it as ‘delivering a step-change in protection and policing so Jewish communities can live and celebrate their faith free from fear’. Home Office Policing Minister Sarah Jones said: “After a series of appalling attacks against Jewish communities, the difficult decision was made to raise the threat level to severe. My thoughts remain with the victims of these vile attacks. Today we are going further and providing record funding to help keep Jewish people safe, supporting visible policing and protection around synagogues, schools and community centres. We will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism.”

Of the £251m announced, the largest sum will go to the Metropolitan Police, to cover London; smaller sums will go to Greater Manchester Police (the city saw the Heaton Park terror attack of October 2025) and seven other force areas with Jewish communities: Hertfordshire, Essex, Northumbria, Sussex, Thames Valley, West Midlands and West Yorkshire. Money will also go to Counter-Terrorism Police for protective security and to counter state threats.

Mark Gardner is Chief Executive of the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity which runs training and volunteer security for Jewish premises such as schools and synagogues; and receives and collates reports of online and physical world incidents, most recently released in February. He said: “This serious increase in policing and government support comes not a moment too soon, because this is a critical time for the future of British Jews. CST and our many communal partners will keep working with police and government to ensure that these deployments are as effective as possible. We thank everyone who plays their part in the continuing struggle against anti-Jewish racism and terrorism, all of which threatens society as a whole.”

The money is besides £32.4m in 2026-27 from Government for protective security for Jewish sites.

Police comment

Police said the money will go on an ‘uplift’ in officers and rollout of training across the country; and specialised capabilities including Territorial Support and Armed Response Vehicles, and intelligence and coordination functions for better operational deployment.  It will also allow for the continuation of the Project Servator patrol method by the Greater Manchester and Met forces for a further three years.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), said: “Levels of hate crime, and antisemitism in particular, have risen nationally, and we recognise that traditional reassurance-led approaches are insufficient in the current environment. This funding will enable us to be robust in our response to this threat, ensuring a focus on protective security, deterrence, and maintaining trust and confidence.”

Photo courtesy of the CST.

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