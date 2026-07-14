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Announcement

Inspiration in HR Award

by Mark Rowe

Peter French of SSR Personnel writes about the Inspiration in HR Award: Now in its 20th year, it’s open to individuals or organisations and runs with the support of Security & Fire Excellence Awards and SSR. The winner will be presented with their award during the Security & Fire IFSEC Global awards night on Monday, November 30 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, on Park Lane, in London’s West End. Peter writes:

Showcase your business as a quality people-focused organisation by recognising the work of Human Resources professionals and partner organisations. Entries can be self-nominated; judges are looking for best practices in Human Resource Management. This could be a person within your organisation or a client. Perhaps they are in your HR team mobilising a new contract or introducing employee training and development. They could be a recruitment partner or a technology organisation that gives a competitive edge to your business. Shortlisted organisations will have demonstrated they are quality-focused and are a people-centric organisation. Past winners have been HR leaders, installers and integrators, and guarding companies.

What judges look for

Judges are looking for evidence of a partnership between all stakeholders. Shortlisted companies are those that see their HR function going above and beyond any industry and quality standards. Service sectors rely on teams of people operating across many settings, from customer-focused settings to those that require an in-depth application of technology. Human Resources professionals are key in staff selection and training to meet changing threats. Nominations are also welcome for clients, recruitment partners, and technology organisations.

Visit https://www.ssr-personnel.com/news-press/news/inspiration-in-hr-award-2026-security-fire-excellence-awards/.

Photo by Mark Rowe: the 2025 awards night.

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