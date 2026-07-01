A career that uses your experience properly

Many people in the private security industry reach a point where they start to ask what comes next. They may have spent years working as a door supervisor, security officer, CCTV operator, close protection operative, supervisor, contracts manager or security manager. They know the job, they understand the risks, and they have often learnt their trade through difficult shifts, demanding clients and real operational pressure. For some, the next step is management. For others, it is consultancy, compliance, risk assessment or contract mobilisation. But one route that is often overlooked is training, says Matt Reynolds.

Becoming a security trainer can be a natural progression for experienced security professionals. It allows people to remain connected to the industry while moving away from purely operational work. It can also create more flexibility, open new income streams and give experienced professionals the chance to shape the next generation of security staff.

However, there is one important point that should be made early. Being good at security does not automatically make someone good at teaching security. The two are connected, but they are not the same thing. A skilled security manager may know how to handle conflict, brief a team, manage an incident, complete assignment instructions and deal with a difficult client. That experience is valuable. In fact, it is often what gives a trainer credibility. Learners can usually tell very quickly whether someone understands the reality of the job or is simply reading from slides.

But training requires more than war stories and operational knowledge. A trainer needs to be able to structure learning, manage a group, explain ideas clearly, check understanding, adapt to different learners and assess whether people are genuinely competent. That is where many experienced professionals need to develop a different set of skills.

Why security experience is a strong starting point

The private security industry needs trainers who understand the work properly. Learners benefit from trainers who can explain how theory applies on the ground. For example, conflict management is much easier to teach when the trainer can draw on realistic examples of poor communication, escalation, body language and dynamic risk assessment. The same applies to physical intervention, searching, incident reporting, safeguarding, emergency procedures, customer service and working with vulnerable people. These subjects should not be taught as abstract classroom topics. They need to be linked to the situations security staff actually face.

Experienced security managers can bring that realism into training. They can explain why procedures matter, not just what the procedure says. They can challenge poor attitudes before they become workplace habits. They can help learners understand the gap between “passing the course” and being effective on duty.

This is particularly important in regulated security training, where poor delivery can have serious consequences. If learners leave a course without understanding their responsibilities, the risk does not stay in the classroom. It moves into licensed premises, retail sites, hospitals, events, offices and public spaces. That is why the industry benefits when credible, experienced professionals become trainers. But credibility alone is not enough.

Difference between briefing staff and teaching learners

Many security managers already train staff informally. They give site inductions, run toolbox talks, brief officers before events, explain procedures and coach supervisors. This experience is useful, but formal teaching is different. A staff briefing is usually about giving information quickly. Teaching is about helping learners understand, apply and retain information. A trainer needs to think about learning outcomes, session planning, activities, questioning, feedback and assessment.

For example, telling learners the stages of conflict escalation is one thing. Getting them to recognise those stages in a realistic scenario is another. Asking them to explain what they would do, why they would do it, and what risks they would need to consider takes the learning further. The same principle applies to any security subject. A trainer should not simply deliver content. They should create learning.

This is where a recognised teaching qualification can help. The Level 3 Award in Education and Training is often used as an entry route into adult teaching and workplace training. It introduces core teaching principles, including planning, inclusive delivery, assessment, feedback and the responsibilities of a trainer. For an experienced security professional, this type of qualification does not replace industry knowledge. It gives that knowledge a structure.

Understanding the qualification pathway

The exact route into security training depends on what someone wants to deliver. A trainer who wants to deliver general workplace security awareness may have different requirements from someone who wants to deliver regulated SIA-linked qualifications. As a starting point, most people should think about three areas.

The first is occupational competence. This means having the right background, knowledge and experience in the subject being taught. A person teaching door supervision, CCTV, security guarding or physical intervention needs to be able to demonstrate that they are competent in that area. The second is teaching competence. This is where a qualification such as the Level 3 Award in Education and Training becomes relevant. It helps show that the person understands how to teach adults, not just that they know the subject.

The third is assessment or quality assurance, depending on the role. Some trainers later progress into assessing learners, internally quality assuring courses, developing materials or supporting centre compliance. For this, assessor and internal quality assurance qualifications may be needed. This pathway can give security professionals a longer-term career route. They may start by delivering training, then move into assessment, internal quality assurance, course development, centre management or external quality assurance work.

SIA-linked training needs extra care

Anyone looking to deliver SIA-linked training needs to understand that it is not simply a case of booking a room and delivering a course. Regulated qualifications normally sit under an awarding organisation and an approved training centre. Trainers must meet specific requirements, and centres must follow awarding organisation rules.

This can include requirements around trainer qualifications, occupational competence, sector experience, assessment conditions, invigilation, physical intervention delivery, first aid prerequisites and quality assurance activity.

This is where some new trainers make mistakes. They assume that because they have a long security background, they can immediately deliver any security qualification. In reality, the training centre and awarding organisation need evidence that the trainer meets the relevant requirements.

There may also be additional requirements for certain subjects. Physical intervention training, for example, carries more risk than classroom-only delivery. Trainers must be properly qualified and approved to deliver the model being used. Poor delivery in this area can create risks for learners, employers, members of the public and the reputation of the training provider. This is why anyone moving into security training should take time to understand the compliance side. Good training is not just about being engaging in the classroom. It is also about meeting the standard expected by the regulator, awarding organisation, employer and learner.

Common mistakes by new security trainers

One common mistake is relying too heavily on personal experience. Experience matters, but a course cannot become a collection of stories. The trainer needs to bring the content back to the learning outcomes and make sure learners are developing the required knowledge and skills. Another mistake is talking too much. Many new trainers feel they need to prove their expertise, so they dominate the session. Adult learners usually respond better when they are involved. Discussion, scenarios, questioning and practical activities can be more effective than long lectures.

A third mistake is failing to check understanding. Asking “does everyone understand?” is rarely enough. Some learners will say yes because they do not want to look unsure. Others may not realise they have misunderstood. Trainers need to use questions, activities and assessment methods that show whether learning has actually taken place.

A fourth mistake is underestimating paperwork and quality assurance. Training providers need records, registers, assessment evidence, feedback, internal quality assurance and clear audit trails. A good trainer understands that documentation protects the learner, the centre and the qualification. Finally, some trainers try to move too quickly. It is better to become excellent at delivering a small number of courses properly than to offer everything without the right competence, resources or systems.

Training can be a sustainable career move

For experienced security professionals, training can offer a more sustainable way to stay in the sector. Operational security work can involve long hours, nights, weekends and physical demands. Training still requires energy and professionalism, but it can offer a different lifestyle. It can also be commercially useful. Security companies need competent internal trainers. Training centres need credible tutors. Employers need staff development. New entrants to the industry need proper preparation. As the sector continues to professionalise, the demand for capable trainers should remain strong.

There is also personal satisfaction in it. A good trainer can influence standards across the industry. They can help learners avoid poor habits, understand their responsibilities and take pride in their role. That matters in a sector where professionalism is often judged by what staff do under pressure.

Final thoughts

Security training should not be seen as a fallback option for people who are tired of operations. Done properly, it is a professional route in its own right. The best security trainers are not just experienced. They are reflective, structured, ethical and committed to learner development. They understand the realities of the job, but they also understand how adults learn. They know that training is not about showing how much they know. It is about helping learners become competent, confident and responsible.

For security managers considering their next step, training can be a strong career move. The key is to approach it properly: build the teaching skills, understand the qualification requirements, respect the compliance process and use industry experience in a way that benefits learners. That is how operational knowledge becomes more than experience. It becomes education.

About the author

Matt Reynolds is the Director of Education and Training Academy, a specialist provider of teacher training, assessor and quality assurance qualifications. The Academy supports experienced professionals moving into teaching, training and assessment roles across regulated sectors, including private security. Visit:

https://educationandtrainingacademy.co.uk/level-3-award-in-education-and-training/.