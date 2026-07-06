The Digital Footprint Generation

Education must prepare students for a future of online due diligence, says Susie Thomson, pictured. She’s featured in the July 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine as the chair elect of the PBSA (Professional Background Screening Association) which recently gathered in London. She writes:

Students are the first generation to have lived much of their lives online. Every post, comment, shared video and public interaction contributes to a digital footprint that may one day be viewed by prospective employers. As organisations increasingly incorporate social media screening into recruitment and safeguarding processes, digital reputation is becoming an important component of employability rather than simply an issue of online privacy.

As social media screening becomes more commonplace, educational institutions have a growing responsibility to prepare young people for a world in which their digital footprint can be as influential as their qualifications or CV. Most of us think little of liking a post, reposting a meme or joining a heated online debate. These actions often feel fleeting and insignificant. Yet content shared years ago can resurface during job applications, graduate recruitment programmes and professional vetting processes.

The recent Makerfield by-election provided a high-profile example, with candidates facing questions over historic online activity. If experienced adults entering public life can be caught off guard by digital scrutiny, imagine the challenge facing young people entering the workforce for the first time. A TikTok trend, a controversial comment or an ill-judged joke that once seemed harmless may now be viewed as a reflection of judgement, professionalism and character.

Digital footprints and employability

At the recent Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Summit, employers, educators and screening professionals discussed this growing reality: digital identity has become part of employability. For more than a decade, employers have increasingly used social media and open-source intelligence (OSINT) checks during recruitment. What was once an occasional Google search has evolved into a sophisticated screening process supported by specialist technology, compliance frameworks and trained investigators.

According to insights shared at the Summit by Martin Hardy of SP Index, around 70 per cent of employers now use some form of social media screening. One in three have rejected a candidate because of online content, while 45pc say a positive digital presence has influenced a hiring decision. Recognising the growing importance of online reputation, Hardy also established Right2Socials, a platform that enables individuals to review their own social media history before prospective employers do.

Employers are assessing behaviour, not personality

For younger candidates, TikTok has become a particular area of focus. Research discussed at the Summit suggested that 45pc of employers now review TikTok content when assessing graduate candidates, alongside 92 per cent checking LinkedIn and 67pc reviewing Instagram profiles. In many cases, graduates are not being penalised for expressing personality or creativity. Rather, concerns tend to arise from behaviour that may indicate poor judgement, such as discriminatory comments, aggressive online arguments, threatening language or participation in harmful trends.

Employers are not looking for perfect candidates with flawless social media profiles. Recruiters often view evidence of communication skills, creativity, volunteering and professional engagement positively. A publishing applicant contributing thoughtfully to BookTok discussions, for example, could strengthen their application. As Hardy explained during the summit, effective screening is not about searching for reasons to reject candidates. It is about identifying genuine risks and providing reassurance that problematic behaviour is not present.

The growing role of AI

Advances in AI are transforming how online screening is conducted. Modern tools can analyse large volumes of public information, connect pseudonymous accounts and identify tagged content far more efficiently than manual searches. In some professions, even activity on platforms such as eBay, Vinted or X may become relevant. Hardy highlighted examples of teaching applicants found publicly selling knives online, raising legitimate safeguarding concerns. However, this increased capability also raises important ethical and legal questions. Under UK GDPR and data protection law, employers cannot search indiscriminately without justification. Responsible screening providers operate within strict compliance frameworks and should focus only on publicly available information that is relevant to a role or safeguarding requirement. Importantly, ethical screening should not be used to judge lawful personal beliefs, identity or lifestyle choices. Professional standards are essential to ensure that online checks reduce bias rather than reinforce it.

Education, not fear

Michael Hilton of Jisc, which supports digital services across UK education, believes universities have a growing responsibility to prepare students for the reality of online vetting. Through Prospects, the UK’s leading graduate careers platform, Jisc is exploring ways to help students better understand digital reputation management before entering the workforce. As Hilton explained, the answer is not fear but education. Digital identity is now an important aspect of career readiness. Students need practical guidance to understand what employers can see publicly online and how to manage that responsibly. He also emphasised that social media screening is not solely about identifying risks. Employers increasingly look for evidence of professionalism, curiosity, communication skills and positive engagement. Thoughtful LinkedIn activity, volunteering, creative portfolios and constructive public contributions can all enhance employability. The reality is that a candidate’s digital identity is becoming almost as important as their CV. The earlier young people understand this, the better prepared they will be to navigate both the opportunities and risks of modern working life.

At the PBSA we recommend that students audit their digital footprint

Review privacy settings across all social media platforms.

Audit old posts, likes, reposts and tagged photographs.

Consider how content might be interpreted outside its original context.

Understand expectations within your chosen profession.

Remember that public activity on marketplace platforms may also be visible.

Consider using social media auditing tools before applying for jobs.

Build a positive online presence through LinkedIn, volunteering, creative projects and professional engagement.

Most importantly, recognise that your digital footprint is increasingly becoming part of your professional profile.