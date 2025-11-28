CATEGORIES
Interviews

Budget comments

by Mark Rowe

While the Budget on November 26 by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves set out clear priorities for public-service resilience, it left unanswered questions about the growing risks surrounding national cybersecurity, according to Spencer Young, SVP International, Delinea. “We’re at a critical moment for the UK’s digital defences,” he said.

 

“Identity has become the front line of cyber conflict and the entry point that adversaries use to reach hospitals, supply chains and national infrastructure. Yet still it remains overlooked as a matter of national importance, despite it sitting at the centre of almost every major breach.

“The proposed Cyber Security and Resilience Bill pointed in the right direction, but it would have been valuable to see that ambition more clearly reflected or expanded upon in today’s Budget. As the government prepares to roll out Digital IDs, stronger recognition of identity as the connective tissue of national resilience is vital. Clearer standards and accountability for identity management and access control would close one of the most common routes attackers exploit.

“Matching ambition with reliable, long-term funding is essential. Cybersecurity investment in the UK remains fragmented and inconsistent, leaving critical services exposed and undermining the UK’s ability to build lasting cyber resilience. Greater focus here would complement the priorities set out in the Budget.”

