Magenta Security celebrates 30 years with third consecutive Sustainability Champion win

Magenta Security Services marked its 30th anniversary in style last night at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards, where the company was named Security & Fire Sustainability Champion for the third year running.

The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence are recognised across the sector as a benchmark for outstanding performance, innovation and best practice in both security and fire. The Sustainability Champion category honours organisations that demonstrate leadership in environmental responsibility and long-term commitment to sustainable operations. Magenta first secured the title in 2023 and retained it in 2024 before completing the hat trick in 2025.

“Winning the Sustainability Champion title for the third year in a row, while celebrating 30 years in business, is an incredible milestone for everyone at Magenta,” said Abbey Petkar, Managing Director of Magenta Security Services. “From the very beginning we believed that security and sustainability must go hand in hand. This recognition shows that our approach is working for our clients, our people and the planet.”

Magenta’s sustainability journey is woven through its three decades in business. The company was one of the first security providers to certify to ISO 14001, embedding environmental management into its core operations rather than treating it as an add-on. That discipline enabled Magenta to reach carbon zero status in 2022, three years ahead of its public 2025 target and without relying on offsetting. Key measures include a fully electric fleet supported by on-site solar charging at its headquarters, a switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity across its estate, deep energy-efficiency upgrades and a fully paperless office environment that saves more than 150 trees each year.

Recognising that modern risk and sustainability span both physical and digital domains, Magenta has also invested in Threat Evolution, its dedicated cyber security training and consulting arm. Threat Evolution supports clients with Cyber Essentials certification, penetration testing, vulnerability scanning and tailored cyber awareness training, extending Magenta’s commitment to resilience, governance and data protection.

Transparency is another cornerstone of Magenta’s approach. The company publishes its emissions data through the Carbon Database Initiative (CaDI), inviting scrutiny and sharing practical lessons on topics such as phasing electric vehicles, mapping energy use in older buildings and designing out paper from guarding processes. Magenta also supports Police Community Clubs locally and sponsors children internationally, aligning commercial success with long-term social value.

Abbey Petkar added, “Sustainability is not a project for us. It is how Magenta works, from the vehicles we drive and the energy we use to the way we support communities and help clients improve their own environmental performance. To receive this award again, in our 30th year, is both a proud moment and a powerful motivation to keep raising the bar.”

Editors’ Notes: Magenta

Magenta Security is a leading provider of security services in the UK, offering a range of bespoke solutions for businesses, events and properties across various sectors. Its services include manned guarding, mobile patrols, CCTV monitoring, key holding and alarm response, event security and cyber security training.

Established in 1995, the organisation prides itself on its award-winning customer service as well as its commitment to sustainability, being one of the first security companies in the UK to achieve carbon-neutral status.

