Comms and operational challenge

Whether at a Christmas market or a festival, Chris Potts, Marketing Director of ANT Telecom, pictured, believes organisers need to have a communication plan in place that reflects the demands of each event, including what happens when the primary system becomes unavailable.

The traditional ‘radio system’ is no longer the only tool on the market. For large outdoor events – particularly those spread over wide areas like festivals and christmas markets – radio systems need temporary infrastructure to provide the required coverage. Repeaters may need to be installed at high points, while equipment must be transported, powered and secured. Installing and managing this equipment across difficult terrain takes time, planning and specialist expertise. For events in more remote or elevated locations, simply getting equipment into position can become a logistical exercise in itself.

These requirements affect costs, particularly where infrastructure must be deployed repeatedly throughout an event calendar. It’s also not uncommon that routes and layouts will change between events, requiring organisers to spend a lot of time reassessing coverage and adjusting the system.

Of course, this does not make radio unsuitable in the right situation either. A well-planned radio system can provide effective communication without depending on public mobile networks. However, it does mean that organisers should assess the practical requirements of each site before deciding which approach best meets their needs.

Start with how teams need to work

Communication planning needs to begin with an individual event’s operational requirements. Organisers need to establish:

Who needs to speak to whom?

Which teams need dedicated groups?

How will a marshal contact event control, and how will control bring medical or safety personnel into the conversation?

Coverage requirements also extend beyond the busiest areas. Everywhere from access roads to staff compounds and quieter sections of a route can all be important when developing a response plan.

Where communication is unreliable, teams may struggle to relay incidents quickly or confirm that a message has reached the right person. This makes it important to identify these vulnerabilities early to ensure organisers have time to address the issues. A useful starting point is to map critical locations and communication needs alongside the event layout. This creates a clearer basis for assessing technology than choosing equipment first and working around its limitations later.

Where cellular push-to-talk can help

Push-to-Talk over Cellular, or PoC, offers an alternative way to provide group voice communication. It uses mobile data networks and typically a cloud-based platform, with dedicated devices offering a push-to-talk button similar to a conventional radio. Where suitable connectivity is available, this can reduce the need to install temporary radio infrastructure. Teams operating across dispersed locations can communicate through the same platform, while communication groups can often be configured and managed centrally.

When using PoC, it’s important for event organisers to find a provider that can demonstrate how its solution supports reliable communication in the conditions expected at the event. Multi-network roaming SIMs can improve resilience by allowing devices to switch between available networks where coverage is weak or unavailable. This can be particularly useful for teams working across remote locations or challenging terrain.

Network congestion is another consideration, especially when thousands of attendees are using their phones simultaneously. Organisers should ask providers how their service handles high demand and what, if any, network priority their SIMs receive compared with standard consumer connections. Access to multiple networks should not be taken as a guarantee of uninterrupted communication. Advance route testing, coverage checks and clear support arrangements are essential, alongside a contingency plan if connectivity becomes unavailable.

For organisers running several events, there may also be opportunities to reuse equipment and group configurations. However, moving devices between locations still requires checks on coverage, service availability and any roaming restrictions or charges. Before committing to a solution, costs should be assessed across the full event programme. Equipment, subscriptions, connectivity, accessories, support and contingency arrangements all contribute to the overall budget. The most economical approach will depend on how frequently the equipment is used and the requirements of each site.

Test the plan as well as the devices

As mentioned, when using PoC, testing is the key to success. Advance testing should cover routes, checkpoints and other critical locations using the equipment teams will carry on the day. Headsets, background noise, battery life and ease of operation all affect whether a system is practical. Testing should also include the people using it. Staff and volunteers need to know which group to select, how to raise an urgent issue and what to do if they cannot reach event control.

Contingency arrangements deserve the same attention. If radios form part of the fallback plan, their coverage and availability must be established in advance. Teams should understand when to switch systems and how that decision will be communicated. A successful trial provides useful evidence, but organisers should recognise its limits. Conditions on an empty site may differ considerably from those during a live event.

To conclude ….

For large-scale event organisers, reliable communication comes from matching technology to operational needs and preparing teams to use it effectively. Cellular push-to-talk can offer flexibility across dispersed sites. Radio remains valuable where independent local communication is needed. Some events may benefit from a combination of the two. The strongest communication plan makes those choices explicit. It identifies where teams need coverage, tests the proposed approach and establishes a workable response to failure. That preparation gives organisers a firmer basis for keeping people connected when an incident demands a coordinated response.