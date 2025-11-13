November 2025 edition of Professional Security Magazine

On desks and freely available to read as a flip-page document on the Professional Security Magazine website is the November 2025 edition. Among the subjects: insider risk; a new official strategy for tackling vehicle crime; the contractor My Local Bobby‘s patrollers pleasing businesses in Nottingham city centre; the newly unveiled and swift-progressing S12 group of guarding company heads; and the prospect of far nastier, hybrid cyber and real-world disruption to the UK by hostile states than anything seen so far – so an academic predicts.

The cover article is from Edgbaston cricket stadium, in Birmingham, where the long-time security contractor G4S – chiming with cricket’s aim to attract more female players and spectators – has been working, with some success, to draw women into security and stewarding roles, ahead of Edgbaston and other cricket grounds in the UK hosting the women’s T20 World Cup in 2026. See also the December edition for a related story.

We pride ourselves on getting out and about, to report all the good work going on across the British Isles by the private security sector. Hence we bring you a flavour of what was said and done at the International Security Expo at London Olympia, including word from the Home Office security minister Dan Jarvis and the authorities on counter-terrorism; the Security Institute‘s 25th anniversary conference, in London; and the NABCP (National Association of Business Crime Partnerships) conference in Birmingham.

Plus all the regulars – Magazine MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip about and for installers, manufacturers and distributors of security products and services; four pages of ‘spending the budget’; a directory of services if you are looking for a supplier; and pages of new products.

