Thursday, January 8, 2026
Awards

2026 OSPAs/NSI Thought Leadership Summit

by Mark Rowe

The Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), with the National Security Inspectorate (NSI), have announced the programme for the seventh Thought Leadership Summit. It runs on February 19 in London; the awards follow at night, at the same venue, the Royal Lancaster off Hyde Park.

 

This annual event, a firm part of the UK security calendar, is again covering a wide range of issues relevant to the whole industry.  Last year’s event was sold out; book a place at: https://uk.theospas.com/ospas-thought-leadership-summit/. Chair of the afternoon is the founder of the OSPAs: Prof Martin Gill, Perpetuity Research. As in previous years, Richard Fogelman, CEO of the NSI will open. Then follows Jenny Gilmer, ACC South Wales Police and NPCC lead for the security sector.

While there is recognition in Government that the private security sector plays a key role in public safety – how could it be otherwise? There has long been a perception that the police service is sceptical, but where does it stand now? What are the main opportunities, and what barriers exist to achieving them?

What difference can the SIA really make? By Michelle Russell, Chief Executive – Security Industry Authority (SIA)

Martyn’s Law and business registration/licensing, have long been heralded as important developments – but when will they happen and what difference will they make to improving practical security? What can be done in the interim to prepare? Is meaningful momentum being generated for change, and what does that look like?

Does sentencing work? By Victoria Ailes, Barrister – 6KBW College Hill

There has long been a perception – particularly amongst those involved in tackling crime – that sentencing is ‘soft’.  But is it? What are the key principles that underpin its aims? Does it work? Is it truly soft? What would make it better?

How can the security sector improve its image? Panellists are:

Michael Kill FRSA FIH, CEO – Night Time Industries Association

Annie Chebib, Chair – United Kingdom Crowd Management Association (UKCMA)

Barrie Millett, Director Assurance and Corporate Security – Mitie; and

Charlotte Howell, Research Manager – Perpetuity Research

 

The adverse public image of private security has long plagued its attempts to present itself as a professional service and credible contributor to public safety and honourable partner of the police. There are signs things are changing but are they really? This discussion will address:

  • What are the specific issues that underpin the perceived negative image?
  • What are the unique features of security that distinguish it from other services?
  • What approaches are currently working, what should be planned?

 

What the bosses say: what are the routes to creating a thriving environment for good security amidst current challenges?

Claire Shrosbree, CEO – CYS Security; and Iain McCallister, CEO – MAN Commercial Protection

In this session industry leaders will share their insights on the issues occupying their minds.  Why are they important? How are they being resolved? What does the next year look like for them?

An update on S12: by Peter Harrison, Deputy Chair of the S12

The aim of S12 is to provide a forum for the guarding sector to be represented and become a point of contact for government. Peter Harrison will deliver a brief update, followed by an opportunity for questions.

Doors open to the event at 11:30am, where attendees will enjoy an exhibition of security products and services. Lunch will be provided. The event will end around 5pm.

For the day’s agenda and ticket bookings visit: https://uk.theospas.com/ospas-thought-leadership-summit/.

