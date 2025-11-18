Reframing resilience 

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

November 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025
May 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
FEATURED VIDEO
ST25 Promo Video
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Project Manager – Fire Detection & Suppression / Midlands - London
Senior Health, Safety and Security Risk Manager / London (Hybrid)
Project Manager – Security Systems / London
Pre-Sales Engineer – Electronic/Cloud Security / Reading - London
Design Consultant / London/Southeast
Project Engineer – Paris / Paris
Security Installation Engineer – East Midlands / East Midlands
Illicit Trade Prevention Manager – Panama / Panama
Sales/Design Consultant – Fire / London
Internal Sales Manager / New HQ - January 2025
Post a Job Ad
Interviews

Reframing resilience 

by Mark Rowe

Executive buy-in is the ‘missing link’ in financial services resilience, says Sean Tilley, Senior Director Sales EMEA, at the cloud, back-up and disaster recovery services firm 11:11 Systems.

The UK financial services sector has always been a bellwether for global markets, but today it is navigating a perfect storm. Digital innovation is accelerating, regulatory oversight is intensifying, and customer expectations for always-on services have never been higher. Against this backdrop, cyber threats are evolving with alarming sophistication.

As KPMG notes in its 2025 Cybersecurity Considerations report: “CISOs must now manage a wide attack surface, respond rapidly to incidents, and embed resilience into every layer of their operations. Technology alone is not enough; cybersecurity must be aligned with business objectives and supported by executive leadership.” This is particularly true for IT leaders in the financial sector, where the challenge is not just about deploying technology that can withstand the pressures facing the industry, but also securing the executive commitment required to make resilience and compliance a strategic priority.

Threats, regulations and customer demands

The threat environment is stark. Ransomware has become an industrialised business model, supply chain attacks are proliferating, and insider risks are harder than ever to detect. When disruptions do occur, they rarely end with the technical breach itself. The fallout includes prolonged outages, regulatory scrutiny, reputational damage, and an erosion of customer trust that can take years to rebuild or, in the most severe cases, result in its permanent closure. Financial firms sit at the epicentre of this risk because they hold highly valuable data and form the backbone of the economy. Criminals understand this, and so do regulators.

What is striking is the significant shift in regulatory focus that has occurred in recent years. It is no longer sufficient for firms to demonstrate compliance on paper; they must prove operational resilience in practice. The FCA’s Operational Resilience Policy, the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), GDPR, and the continuing relevance of ISO 27001all represent a tightening of expectations that firms will not only manage risk but also withstand it. Compliance has become inseparable from resilience. Failure to demonstrate that resilience carries not only the risk of financial penalty but also the reputational harm that follows headlines about outages, data breaches or regulatory censures.

At the same time, customers have raised the bar even higher. Financial services are now consumed as digital utilities, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, expecting uninterrupted access, seamless experiences, and assurances around data security. Downtime, even brief, can lead to significant customer attrition. In a hyper-competitive market, brand loyalty is fragile.

Lack of board support

The paradox is that, despite this convergence of threats, regulation, and customer demands, many IT leaders still struggle to secure meaningful buy-in from their boards. Several factors conspire to make this difficult. Cyber resilience initiatives often compete with revenue-generating projects for budget and attention, and too often they are framed as defensive cost centres rather than enablers of long-term growth. The technical complexity of resilience also creates barriers, as non-technical executives may disengage from jargon-heavy discussions that fail to translate risk into business terms.

Compounding these challenges is the perception that the probability of a major disruption is low, despite evidence to the contrary. Further, the responsibility for resilience and compliance is frequently fragmented across IT, operations, risk, and compliance functions, diluting accountability and slowing decisive action.

This gap between risk reality and boardroom perception is perhaps the most dangerous vulnerability of all. It leaves institutions vulnerable not just to attack but also to regulatory criticism and competitive disadvantage. Bridging it requires a different approach from IT leaders.

Reframing resilience

Resilience must be reframed from being a technical safeguard to a business imperative. The language of infrastructure and controls must evolve to that of financial risk, customer trust, and brand equity. Executives must see resilience as intrinsic to protecting revenue streams, enabling digital transformation, and sustaining market credibility. Evidence is essential in making this case. There is no shortage of real-world examples that highlight the cost of downtime, regulatory penalties, and customer attrition, following from a breach, even amongst highly respected and regarded brands.

Equally important is clarity. Senior leaders are drawn to simplicity and accountability. Proposals that streamline complexity, reduce vendor sprawl, and establish clear lines of responsibility are far more compelling than sprawling, siloed initiatives. Resilience strategies should be presented as enablers of broader strategic goals, from accelerating product launches to supporting expansion into new markets.

Crucially, executive buy-in cannot be treated as a one-off hurdle to clear. It requires continuous engagement, with regular updates on emerging threats, evolving regulatory demands, and the measurable value of resilience investments. Boards need to understand the risk of inaction and also see the strategic advantage of embedding resilience at the core of their business model.

Looking ahead

The future of UK financial services will be shaped by a combination of innovation in digital channels, payments, and customer experience and the industry’s ability to weather disruption. The firms that succeed will be those that stop treating resilience as a compliance exercise and start recognising it as a strategic pillar of competitiveness.

In an era where trust is currency, the resilience of systems is inseparable from the resilience of the business itself. For IT leaders, the task ahead is as much about communication as it is about technology. Those who learn to speak the language of the boardroom may well secure not just investment, but the long-term survival of their institutions.

Related News

  • Interviews

    Insider threats

    by Mark Rowe

    G4S Academy International Director Noah Price, pictured, explains the risks and threats employees can pose to your organisation and how to prevent…

  • Interviews

    Anti-ligature clothing

    by Mark Rowe

    Anti-ligature clothing is used to promote the safety of vulnerable and often segregated individuals, preventing incidents of self-harm and suicide, whether in…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close