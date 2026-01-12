We’re losing in recruitment

Daniel Spicer , pictured, Vice President of Security and Chief Security Officer at the cyber platform Ivanti , discusses whether or how online communities, including video games and other web forums, are fuelling the next generation of cyber criminals.

I’ve always been curious about how things work and also had an aptitude for understanding technology and coding. Considering this information, my career path could have taken a very different path. Case in point: I found my first security vulnerability when I was in high school. That experience came full circle years later when I used the same technique to crack open the entry point in a major breach investigation I was responding to.

The skills I developed as a teenager, my strong ethical compass, and the people who mentored me determined which side of security I’d end up on. Fortunately, my curiosity was encouraged by those in the industry—an opportunity that I realize not everyone has access to.

Gaming forums as training grounds

Gaming communities and online forums have spent decades teaching young people how systems work — and how to break them for fun. The original intent was connection. Kids find other kids who share their interests, learn new skills, and receive rewards along the way. At some point, this started to shift.

According to the UK’s National Crime Agency, 61 per cent of young hackers started by experimenting with online games or coding. It started with game mods. Players wanted an edge, so they learned to manipulate code. They shared what they found. Others improved on it. The feedback loop accelerated. The games aren’t the problem. The culture is.

These spaces reward cleverness. They celebrate whoever figures out what nobody else could. What matters most is the elegance of the hack, not necessarily who the target is. That’s a values system. And 40 per cent of young cybercriminals say they don’t even see their actions as wrong. To them, it’s a game.

Average 15 years

The NCA’s data is hard to ignore: the average age of a cybercriminal is now 17. The median age for referrals to their cybercrime prevention team is 15. Children as young as nine have been caught launching DDoS attacks. That’s not a typo. Nine. Chat codes. Account takeovers. DDoS attacks on rival players. These start small. A kid gets banned unfairly — or thinks he did — and retaliates. Another watches and learns. The techniques spread through Discord servers and private forums.

Each successful act lowers the barrier for the next one. The rush of adrenaline from pulling it off combines with peer approval. Before long, a minor boundary violation has become routine. Desensitisation happens gradually, then all at once.

Money doesn’t even factor in at first. The NCA found that financial gain isn’t a priority for young hackers — reputation and status within these communities matter more. That changes as they get older and more skilled, but by then the habits are set.

Criminal organisations know exactly where to find talent. They recruit in the same spaces where young people learn their skills. The pitch is simple: you’re already doing this for fun, why not get paid? Defenders haven’t been able to keep up in the recruitment war. The global workforce gap now stands at 4.8 million unfilled positions, a 19 per cent increase from last year. Gartner predicts that the lack of cybersecurity specialists will soon cause more than half of significant security incidents, if it doesn’t already.

We post job requirements that demand certifications and degrees. We run hiring processes designed for people with traditional backgrounds. We miss an entire generation of talent because we don’t know how to talk to them — or where to find them. That’s backwards.

If criminal enterprises can identify and recruit skilled young people from gaming communities, so can we. But we have to show up where they are. We have to speak their language. We have to offer something better than the other side does.

Redirection > prevention

Trying to stop young people from learning how systems work is the wrong approach. The information is everywhere. The communities exist. Curiosity is an important trait for top security talent. Better question: how do we redirect those skills toward defence instead of offence?

First, earlier intervention. Security professionals should be visible in gaming communities and active in mentoring in school communities — not as law enforcement, but as people who took a similar path and ended up somewhere legitimate. Young people need to see that the skills they’re developing have value on the right side of the line.

Second, accessible entry points. Bug bounty programmes, capture-the-flag competitions, internships that don’t require a degree, and continued focus on government-funded school cybersecurity programs such as CyberFirst in the UK and the Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program (CETAP) in the United States — these create legitimate outlets for the same impulses that drive underground activity. When a talented young person has a legal way to test their skills and get recognition along with compensation, criminal alternatives lose their appeal.

Third, honest conversations about consequences. The romanticised version of hacking culture glosses over criminal records, prison time, destroyed futures, and blurred moral lines. Young people deserve to understand what they’re risking before they’re too deep to get out.

For teams

If you’re hiring, look past traditional credentials. Some of the best security minds I’ve worked with took unconventional paths. They taught themselves. They made mistakes. They figured things out by breaking things first.

If you’re building awareness programmes, include this angle. The next threat actor targeting your organisation might be seventeen, operating from a bedroom, using skills honed in gaming communities you’ve never heard of.

If you’re a parent — and I say this knowing it’s uncomfortable — pay attention to what your kids are doing online. Not to police them, but to understand. The line between harmless gaming and something more serious isn’t always obvious from the outside.

Difference between a researcher and a criminal

Every generation of security professionals came from somewhere. Many of us discovered our aptitude by pushing boundaries we probably shouldn’t have pushed. The difference between a security researcher and a cybercriminal often comes down to timing, mentorship, and opportunity.

Right now, online communities are producing technically skilled young people at scale. Some will build careers protecting systems. Others will spend their lives attacking them. We don’t get to choose whether this talent pipeline exists. We only get to choose which direction it flows.