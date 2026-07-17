Why competence is the biggest challenge facing security today?

The security sector is at a pivotal moment.

According to Fire & Security Association (FSA) Chair Darren Pool, the industry’s future will be defined by how effectively it tackles skills shortages, competency standards, regulatory change and emerging technologies.

Speaking about his priorities for the Association, he says FSA must become the go-to organisation for businesses looking for guidance, representation and practical support.

Raising standards across the industry

One of the biggest challenges facing the security sector remains consistency.

‘The industry doesn’t need more guidance. It needs clearer accountability and enforced standards,’ says Darren Pool.

He believes responsibilities are often unclear across the design, installation and maintenance process, leading to inconsistent outcomes and unnecessary risk in life-safety environments.

‘Competence cannot be optional when lives depend on the systems we’re delivering.’

As regulation continues to evolve, he believes the industry must move towards clearer competency frameworks, stronger professional standards and greater accountability throughout the supply chain.

A major opportunity for professionalisation

While challenges remain, Darren sees significant opportunities for businesses that invest in skills, quality and innovation.

‘The biggest opportunity lies in professionalisation and innovation. Organisations that can demonstrate competence, quality and trusted delivery will be best placed for long-term success.’

The growing convergence of fire, security and digital technologies is creating new opportunities for integration, smarter systems and enhanced customer value, but only where companies have the expertise to deliver them effectively.

Why industry representation matters

A key focus of the Chair’s tenure is strengthening the FSA’s role as a voice for the industry.

‘Businesses need practical support, trusted guidance and strong representation with policymakers and regulators. That’s where FSA can make a real difference.’

The Association is focused on supporting Members through regulatory change, promoting best practice, developing competence pathways and helping businesses navigate the challenges facing the sector.

The industry’s future depends on engagement

For businesses operating in security, collaboration will be critical.

‘The future of our industry depends on raising standards together. Through engagement, professional development and sharing expertise, we can build a stronger sector that protects lives, builds trust and creates opportunities for the next generation.’

Want to get involved?

FSA supports businesses across the fire and security sector with:

Industry representation

Technical guidance and best practice

Competency and skills development

Networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities

Support navigating regulatory change

Find out more about FSA membership and how your business can benefit from being part of a stronger industry voice.

www.eca.co.uk/FSA