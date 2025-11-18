CATEGORIES
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Press Releases

Red Dot Design Concept Award for Hotel Linen Management

by Josh Brace

HID announces that its new Textile Services platform, powering next-generation linen management, has received a Red Dot Award for excellence in design concept, interaction, UI and user experience.

The hospitality industry often struggles with inflated linen costs and high stress due to outdated inventory systems and chronic overstocking. While many existing RFID solutions offer basic tracking, they fail to turn raw data into actionable intelligence.

HID’s Textile Services platform fundamentally shifts this paradigm. It moves beyond basic tracking by providing a user-centered system with intuitive dashboards and intelligent algorithms. The platform gives housekeepers and hotel managers detailed, real-time linen status visibility—showing what is available, in use, in laundry, or missing. By pairing this data with AI forecasting and smart triggers, the mobile-friendly design transforms operations into a precise, cost-saving, data-driven workflow that the linen management industry had not experienced before.

Commitment to Human-Centered Design

The success of the project was driven by a focus on user experience and rapid, iterative user testing. Through the RITE (Rapid Iterative Testing & Evaluation) methodology, the HID team engaged real users from luxury hotels across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the United States to validate and refine every feature.

Testing early prototypes revealed what truly mattered to operational staff—such as precise inventory discrepancy tracking—leading to significant design pivots that ensure the solution directly addresses critical user pain points and helps luxury hotels manage linen costs more effectively.

The Red Dot Award: Design Concept is one of the most prestigious design competitions worldwide, recognizing new design ideas and innovations. Winning the award is a strong indicator of the future market potential and design excellence of a concept.

To learn more about HID Textile Services, visit the website.

