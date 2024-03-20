Diploma in Serious and Complex Investigations

The policing qualifications awarding body SFJ Awards has launched a Level 6 Diploma in Conducting Serious and Complex Investigations. The qualification is aimed at police officers, police staff and civilian fraud investigators. It’s been updated to align with the College of Policing’s Professionalising Investigation Programme (PIP) Level 2 (Standalone) and the Government Counter Fraud Professions (GCFP) Counter Fraud Investigator Standard.

Developed the Metropolitan Police, the rank and file police body the Police Federation, NATIS and the Public Sector Fraud Authority (PSFA), the diploma will equip learners with the knowledge and skills to carry out serious and complex investigations involving the use of weapons and firearms, sexual assaults, large-scale fraud or death and serious injury on the roads for example.

Paul Matthews is the Federation’s Professional Development Lead. He says: “In a rapidly changing threat landscape, the skills that policing needs to stay one step ahead of the criminals are vast and ever-changing. Serious and complex investigations can happen in a range of contexts, and this new standard will help learners to carry out investigations much more effectively.

“Learners will receive a grounding in theory, policy, legislation and process for conducting serious and complex investigations, how to conduct suspect, victim and witness interviews, managing investigations in the digital environment and much more. Whilst it is primarily aimed at those who wish to become a Professionalising Investigation Programme (PIP) accredited investigator, the qualification is also open to existing detectives who wish to formalise their knowledge and competence; or individuals who carry out serious investigations in government agencies (such as Department for Work and Pensions, HM Revenue and Customs, Trading Standards, or National Crime Agency) as well as private sector organisations such as banks.”

Candace Miller, Managing Director at SFJ Awards, adds: “This is a major boost to learners across policing and law enforcement, by continuing to provide an industry-leading and dedicated route to enhancing the skills and understanding needed to undertake serious and complex investigations.

“By updating in line with policing and governmental standards, we can ensure a consistent level of core knowledge across the country. Activities like this play into better outcomes for the public, as well as making it easier and more transferable for police and law enforcement employees to move to where they are needed the most and progress in their careers.”

Equinox Training have worked with a number of police forces, including Warwickshire and Staffordshire, to deliver investigations training, and played a part in developing the qualification with SFJ. Equinox Managing Director Gerrard Amadeo says: “Professionalising the role of the investigator has long been an objective of policing and organisations involved in civil investigations. To carry out serious and complex investigations requires skill, hard work and dedication, and the launch of this level 6 qualification will provide formal recognition of the fact for existing investigators.

“The level 6 qualification also provides the foundation for high quality learning and ongoing professionalisation of the workforce into the future. That being so, we are delighted to have been able to collaborate with SFJ Awards and sector partners to develop this award.”

The Level 6 qualification replaces a Level 5 Diploma is Criminal Investigation of Serious and Complex Crime, as launched by SFJ Awards in 2013. The Level 6 diploma consists of six units with a total qualification time of 1200 hours. To find out more visit: https://sfjawards.com/qualifications/policing-and-law-enforcement/level-6-diploma-in-conducting-serious-and-complex-investigations.

The College of Policing meanwhile has created learning modules to support frontline officers, staff and volunteers to understand and respond to crimes with a digital element.

