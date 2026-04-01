Skills for Security sponsorship

Asset Intelligence, part of Galliford Try has joined Skills for Security as a Platinum Sponsor and will begin onboarding its engineering workforce onto the Skills On-Demand training platform.

Asset Intelligence will use Skills On-Demand to provide learning for its engineers, alongside support for apprenticeships and early-career development within the business. Ben McNally, Sector Director at Asset Intelligence, says: “We are delighted to partner with Skills for Security as part of their sponsorship programme. Developing the next generation of technical talent is essential to the future of our industry and our own Sustainable Growth Strategy, and this partnership strengthens our commitment to providing high-quality training and apprenticeship opportunities across Asset Intelligence.

“By investing in our people, we’re investing in the long-term capability, innovation and resilience of the services we deliver for our clients. We look forward to working closely with Skills for Security to create meaningful pathways into our sector and to support the growth of skilled, confident engineers for years to come.”

And David Scott, Managing Director at Skills for Security, pictured, added: “We’re pleased to welcome Asset Intelligence as a Platinum Sponsor and to support the development of their engineering workforce through Skills On-Demand. As organisations continue to adapt to changing technologies and increasing project complexity, ongoing training and access to relevant learning resources are becoming an essential part of maintaining strong engineering teams.

“Working with such partners allows us to support this process and help ensure engineers across the sector have opportunities to continue developing their skills throughout their careers.”