Safer Parking rebrand

As of April 2026, the Park Mark security accreditation scheme for car parks is rebranding from Park Mark to Safer Parking. The running of the scheme will be brought in-house by its owners, Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (Police CPI). This means all major UK police-backed prevention initiatives are under its direct control, PCPI says.

BPA previously

Previously, the scheme was run by the trade body the British Parking Association. Typical places gaining the accreditation have been shopping centres (The Brewery at Romford, recently), railway stations and hospitals (Whipps Cross in London, recently).

Names

The refreshed awards will be:

-Safer Parking (formerly Park Mark)

-Safer Parking Plus (formerly Park Mark Plus, as attained recently by Terminal 2 car park at Luton Airport)

-Safer Parking Freight (formerly Park Mark Freight); and

-Safer Parking Meet and Greet (formerly Approved Meet and Greet Operator)

After a consultation with Disabled Motoring UK, the accessibility standards are also changing name:

-Safer Parking Accessible (formerly Park Access – see the BPA website for a recent accreditation at the University of Southampton); and

-Safer Parking Accessible EV (formerly Park Access EV). Click here for a recent council car park that gained this award.

Visit https://saferparkinguk.com/.