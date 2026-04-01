Information destruction matters

Ensuring confidential materials are destroyed securely and in line with legislation is now a critical part of operational risk management, says the BSIA, which has an Information Destruction section.

With the UK GDPR and the Data Protection Act placing responsibilities on organisations that handle personal or sensitive information, secure destruction should not be an afterthought. Organisations remain responsible for data throughout its entire lifecycle, including its disposal.

From personnel files to hard drives and other data storage devices, organisations generate vast quantities of confidential material every day. However, many businesses still overlook what happens when that information is no longer needed. A 2023 YouGov report, commissioned by the British Security Industry Association (BSIA), found that 19 per cent of small businesses, 8pc of medium businesses, and 3pc of large businesses surveyed had no paper waste stream for confidential paperwork. Kristian Carter, Chair of the BSIA’s Information Destruction section and Commercial Director at Shred Station says: “Failure to manage confidential waste correctly can have serious consequences. Non-compliance can result in penalties, reputational damage and loss of customer trust. For facilities managers tasked with overseeing operational risks within their organisations, this makes secure information destruction a critical part of information governance and data protection compliance.”

Despite many organisations still not having secure waste streams in place for confidential materials, industry research has shown that procurement decision-makers increasingly recognise the importance of selecting trusted and accredited suppliers when outsourcing confidential waste destruction. Businesses want reassurance that their suppliers can demonstrate compliance with data protection regulations and operate in line with strict industry standards.

Outsourcing to a professional information destruction provider offers several advantages compared with in-house shredding. Specialist companies use secure collection procedures, controlled transport, monitored destruction processes and detailed audit trails. This ensures that confidential materials remain protected from collection through to final destruction. Providers can also supply documentation such as Certificates of Destruction and Duty of Care records. These documents support your company’s audit trail and demonstrate your GDPR-compliant information disposal.

BS EN 15713

The most important benchmark for secure information destruction is BS EN 15713. This European standard sets out holistic best practice guidance for the destruction of confidential material.

Kristian, who was part of the team that revised this standard in 2023, says: “BS EN 15713 is so important because it doesn’t just consider particle sizes of shredded materials. It covers the entire destruction lifecycle, including collection, transportation, processing methods, staff vetting and the final disposal of materials. Operating in line with the standard ensures information is protected from point A to point B, not just at the finish line.”

For organisations seeking assurance that their confidential materials are handled securely, working with providers that comply with BS EN 15713 offers an important level of confidence. The BSIA’s Information Destruction section brings together specialist providers who operate to the highest industry standards. Members adhere to BS EN 15713 and follow a strict code of ethics governing security practices, customer service, and environmental responsibility.

For facilities managers, partnering with a BSIA Information Destruction member helps reduce risk, demonstrate compliance and provide peace of mind that sensitive materials will not fall into the wrong hands. Environmental responsibility is also becoming an increasingly important consideration when disposing of confidential materials

The shredding industry plays a significant role in the UK’s recycling infrastructure. Materials such as paper, metals and electronic components can often be recovered and recycled after secure destruction, reducing waste and conserving resources.