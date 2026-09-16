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Transport

by Mark Rowe

British Transport Police (BTP) is the first UK police force to routinely operate national Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drones as part of day-to-day operations.

Delivered using BT’s Drone SIM solution, and underpinned by EE’s mobile connectivity at altitude, the service is enabling responses to incidents across Britain’s railways.
Operating across more than 20,000 miles of railway and paid for by rail operators, BTP has to respond to incidents of trespass, welfare and operational disruption, oftenn remote locations. In 2023/2024, more than 19,300 trespass incidents, or about one every 30 minutes, occurred across the rail network. Traditionally, officers have often needed to travel distances before assessing the situation – all the whole delaying operational decisions, which can mean halted trains.

Hence BT and BTP have developed and launched a scalable Drone as First Responder capability that allows drones to be launched remotely from strategically located drone-in-a-box stations and piloted from BTP’s operations centre in London Bridge. BTP operates seven drone-in-a-box locations, with plans to expand with up to 14 sites over the next two years.

Using BT’s Drone SIM, which operates on the EE mobile network, operators can maintain command-and-control connectivity and stream real-time UHD video, even beyond Wi‑Fi coverage and in complex RF environments. This supports the delivery of live aerial intelligence and faster operational decision-making. It enables officers and rail operators to gain immediate situational awareness before someone arrives on scene.

Sian Penny, Public Safety & Justice Director at BT said: “From emergency services to national infrastructure, BT plays a vital role in keeping the UK connected and protected. We’ve built on that experience in our work with the British Transport Police, unlocking practical new uses for drone technology, underpinned by the secure, resilient connectivity that critical services require. Together we’re delivering clear benefits for both passengers and rail operators, by giving officers real-time intelligence, improving safety and helping the rail network respond more quickly when incidents occur.”

And Simon Bachelor, Head of Drones Programme, British Transport Police said: As the first UK police force to routinely operate BVLOS drones as part of day-to-day policing, we are transforming the way we respond to incidents across the rail network. Real-time aerial intelligence enables our teams to assess situations faster, deploy resources more effectively and improve safety for both officers and the public. This collaboration with BT demonstrates how innovation can support more efficient policing while helping to minimise disruption for passengers and rail operators.”

Visit www.bt.com/about.

See also the October 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Photo by Mark Rowe: BTP on duty at Birmingham International.

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