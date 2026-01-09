Pavement parking powers welcomed

After a public consultation, the Department for Transport (DfT) has confirmed that councils will be given new legal powers for restricting pavement parking across wider areas. It’s been welcomed by local government.

The previous approach meant the DfT admits action was often limited to streets and required lengthy, complex processes.

DfT Local Transport Minister, Lilian Greenwood, said: “Clear pavements are essential for people to move around safely and independently, whether that’s a parent with a pushchair, someone using a wheelchair, or a blind or partially sighted person. That’s why we’re giving local authorities the power to crack down on problem pavement parking, allowing more people to travel easily and safely and get to where they need to go.” The DfT says it will set out later in 2026 guidance for councils to use these powers.

Comment

For the Local Government Association, Tom Hunt, chair of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee, said: “These new powers – something the LGA has long called for – will help councils keep pavements clear. Pavement parking is one of the most complained about issues by residents – it can cause a lot of disruption and block access, particularly to those with mobility issues or parents who are pushing their children in buggies. They also cause cracked slabs and therefore increase maintenance costs and trip hazards.“

“While these new powers are positive, they must be accompanied with requisite resources to implement and enforce effectively, at a time when council budgets are already stretched.”

Strategy

Meanwhile as part of a road safety strategy, the DfT proposes to go out to consultation about what it admits is the growing problem of illegal number plates, including ‘ghost’ plates designed to fool automatic number plate recognition cameras; also proposed is going after uninsured drivers and vehicles without a valid MoT. The government will consult on lowering the drink drive limit in England and Wales.