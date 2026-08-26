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Solar-powered remote monitoring for Scottish Water reservoir

by Msecadm4921

Pointer, the security and fire systems integrator, has completed a remote monitoring solution for Scottish Water that lets operators check reservoir water levels from a laptop, tablet or phone. Installed at a site in the Scottish Borders, the system cuts the need for regular in-person visits, including out-of-hours callouts.

Reservoirs are often remote and hard to reach, yet still require close monitoring. Previously, operators travelled to the site several times a week to read the gauge and judge whether valves needed adjusting, costing time and money, and putting staff at risk during poor weather or unsociable hours.

Scottish Water asked Pointer to make the gauge viewable remotely, but the brief came with three constraints: the gauge sits behind a fence in an area accessible to the public, so any camera had to meet data protection requirements; there was no power supply on site; and a solution was needed that avoided drilling into the bridge structure.

A Privacy Impact Assessment ruled out an operator-controlled PTZ camera on a nearby pole, since its wider field of view risked causing concern among nearby residents. Instead, Pointer mounted a fixed-position camera close to the gauge itself, beneath the bridge, limiting its view to only the equipment it needed to monitor.

With no mains power available, Pointer worked with the camera manufacturer to model power consumption and runtime across the year, including darker winter months, before specifying dual solar panels, extended battery capacity and a 30-degree south-facing angle for optimal charging. The camera does not run continuously: operators activate it remotely to check the gauge, then disable it again via the cloud interface, stretching battery life and limiting data capture in support of GDPR compliance.

To avoid drilling into the bridge, Pointer’s engineers worked with trusted partners to design a custom uni-strut bracket that clamps into place and can be removed without affecting the structure. The camera also sits on a pivoting swan-neck mount, so engineers can retract it for maintenance without working over the water.

Pointer completed the project with on-site signal testing, a SIM-based connection to transmit footage securely, and full system integration, account setup and operator training.

Graeme Davidson, Protective Security Specialist, Resilience & Security at Scottish Water, said: “Pointer was given a challenging brief to come up with a workable, innovative solution that was cost-effective and would provide tangible resource and time savings to the business, with additional improved employee safety. The implemented solution will provide this and will be rolled out to other suitable sites.”

Following its success at the Borders site, the solution is expected to roll out to further Scottish Water locations. Pointer says the same approach (solar power, privacy-led design and non-invasive mounting) transfers readily to other operators managing remote or hard-to-access assets.

Visit www.pointer.co.uk

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