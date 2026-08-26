Alarm.com Appoints Bert McGaughey as International Business Development Manager

Alarm.com, the leading platform for intelligently connected properties, has announced the appointment of Bert McGaughey as International Business Development Manager. In this role, McGaughey will drive dealer growth and partner development across the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa, reporting to Aitor Gauna, Alarm.com European Sales Director, supporting Alarm.com’s continued expansion into international markets.

McGaughey brings more than 15 years of experience across the security, smart home and connected-technology industries, with a career built on developing dealer and distributor relationships throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East. He joins Alarm.com from EBS Sp. z o.o., where he served as International Sales Manager, managing accounts and business development across Turkey, the UK and Ireland, the Benelux region and Nigeria, with a focus on critical-path intruder and fire alarm signalling systems.

Before EBS, McGaughey spent more than four years as Area Manager for SATEL, a European security systems manufacturer, where he built and expanded the company’s customer base through sales, technical training and field support across the UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal and several African markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Tanzania. Earlier in his career, he held supply chain and operations leadership roles with Satel UK and Perfect Integration, a London-based smart home technology integrator recognised with CEDIA awards for Best Multiple Scheme and Best Innovative Solution.

The appointment comes as Alarm.com continues to scale its international business. The company’s international operations recently surpassed 1 million active subscriber accounts, with international video attachment rates climbing to 33% as Alarm.com expands its residential and commercial offerings internationally. The company has also extended its AI-powered capabilities into new markets, including AI Deterrence with Spanish and French-Canadian language support, and this year launched its Fire Communicator (ADC-FC100), bringing commercial fire alongside intrusion, access control and video onto the Alarm.com for Business platform. Today, Alarm.com’s platform powers the backend for roughly 10 million properties worldwide, delivered through a network of thousands of service provider partners.

McGaughey said: “I’m excited to join a platform trusted by millions of home and business owners every day. I’m looking forward to building strong partnerships and unlocking new opportunities for our dealers across the UK, Ireland and South Africa.”

McGaughey is based in Poland and will work remotely in support of his international remit.