November 2025

October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025
May 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025
Access Control

Gallagher host Integrate 2025

by Mark Rowe

The access control and security manufacturer Gallagher Security brought together End Users, Consultants, and nine technology partners for Integrate 2025, recently hosted at The Hub, Gallagher’s European head offices outside Warwick.

The product firm reports that the event served as a meeting point for security people from across Europe, providing an opportunity for customers and consultants to connect with Gallagher’s technology partners: Advancis Software & Services, Aperio Intelligence, Detection Technologies, Halo Smart Sensor, Milestone Systems, Sharry, Suprema Inc., Thinking Software, and Zenitel. They showcased their latest products and services through live demonstrations, immersive pods, and a dynamic demo wall. Sessions from Ewan Duncan, Nick Watson, and Mark Scoular explored the evolving landscape of security technology and the role of collaboration in driving meaningful outcomes for organisations and their people.

Spencer Marshall, Executive Vice President – Europe at Gallagher said: “Integrate is about more than showcasing technology, it’s about coming together as an industry to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and strengthen partnerships that move us all forward. When we create opportunities for connection like this, everyone benefits – our partners, our end customers, and ultimately, the people we work together to protect.

“The energy and enthusiasm at this year’s Integrate were palpable. You could feel the passion in every conversation, from End Users discovering new possibilities to our partners demonstrating what true integration looks like in action. It’s proof that when great minds come together, innovation follows.”

Visit security.gallagher.com.

