Sales Director

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

November 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025
May 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
FEATURED VIDEO
ST25 Promo Video
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, November 17, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Internal Sales Manager / New HQ - January 2025
Ductwork Estimator / Kent
Security Engineer / Lancashire
Design Engineer / England
Operations Manager – Fire & Security / England
Fire and Security Installation Engineer / Wales
Door Entry & CCTV Engineer / Wales
Fire alarm service engineer / England
Fire & Security General Manager / England
Area Supervisor / England
Post a Job Ad
Integrated Systems

Sales Director

by Mark Rowe

TIS, the Nottinghamshire-based life safety, security, and communications systems integrator, has appointed Tom Clarke as its new Sales Director. He comes with nearly two decades of experience in the fire and security sector. Tom, pictured, joins the installation company having held senior roles at Mitie, Reliance High-Tech, Securitas, and Marlowe.

The firm adds that Tom, pictured, will work alongside the leadership team to expand the company’s footprint, lead integration efforts for future acquisitions, and on customer retention and satisfaction.

James Twigg, CEO at TIS said: “Tom brings not only a wealth of sector experience but also the collaborative and consultative mindset that underpins how we work with our customers. Tom is a proven leader and strategic thinker, and his ability to nurture strong, enduring partnerships will be a key asset as we continue to scale. His appointment strengthens our leadership team at a pivotal moment in our growth journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value for every customer.”

And Tom Clarke added: “I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most respected names in the fire and security industry, leading teams through periods of significant growth, transformation, and acquisition. That experience has shown me the power of building deep, consultative relationships with customers – taking the time to understand their environments, their pain points, and their long-term objectives. TIS has a clear purpose, a relentless focus on delivering value, and a culture of innovation. I’m excited to help build on the growth and momentum, bringing smart, scalable solutions to more customers and ensuring we remain a trusted partner in helping them protect their people, places and spaces.”

 

About the firm

TIS’ main clients are in the retirement villages, care homes, universities, and local government public space CCTV sectors; and the Ministry of Defence. Visit www.tis.co.uk.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close