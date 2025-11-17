TIS, the Nottinghamshire-based life safety, security, and communications systems integrator, has appointed Tom Clarke as its new Sales Director. He comes with nearly two decades of experience in the fire and security sector. Tom, pictured, joins the installation company having held senior roles at Mitie, Reliance High-Tech, Securitas, and Marlowe.

The firm adds that Tom, pictured, will work alongside the leadership team to expand the company’s footprint, lead integration efforts for future acquisitions, and on customer retention and satisfaction.

James Twigg, CEO at TIS said: “Tom brings not only a wealth of sector experience but also the collaborative and consultative mindset that underpins how we work with our customers. Tom is a proven leader and strategic thinker, and his ability to nurture strong, enduring partnerships will be a key asset as we continue to scale. His appointment strengthens our leadership team at a pivotal moment in our growth journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value for every customer.”

And Tom Clarke added: “I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most respected names in the fire and security industry, leading teams through periods of significant growth, transformation, and acquisition. That experience has shown me the power of building deep, consultative relationships with customers – taking the time to understand their environments, their pain points, and their long-term objectives. TIS has a clear purpose, a relentless focus on delivering value, and a culture of innovation. I’m excited to help build on the growth and momentum, bringing smart, scalable solutions to more customers and ensuring we remain a trusted partner in helping them protect their people, places and spaces.”

About the firm

TIS’ main clients are in the retirement villages, care homes, universities, and local government public space CCTV sectors; and the Ministry of Defence. Visit www.tis.co.uk.