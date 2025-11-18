You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
LATEST ISSUE
November 2025
Subscribe to Print Edition
“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”Graham Penn
Would you like your business to be added to this list?ADD LISTING
TechMondial Limited
TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…
You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
Bosch has added the PRA-WCP wall control panel and version 2.0 of the Praesensa Public Address and Voice Alarm (PA/VA) system software…
HKC Security has launched the RF-FOG module, for residential and commercial premises. This new module enables connectivity between HKC’s control panels and…
Kings Secure Technologies (KST) is running its Innovation Day 2024 at the Forest of Arden Hotel & Country Club, in Meriden, outside…
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.
© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.