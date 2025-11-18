CATEGORIES
Integrated Systems

by Mark Rowe
The access and security product manufacturer Gallagher Security has released a new version for its site management platform, Command Centre v9.40, introducing new capabilities for the Controller 7000 product range.
Mark Junge, Gallagher Security Chief Executive, says with v9.40, Gallagher’s Controller 7000 product range, including the Standard, Enhanced, and High Security variants, now supports the optional licensing expansion of up to 24 doors per controller, more than doubling the previous limit of ten.
He says: “This enhancement means larger installations can be managed with significant reductions in infrastructure costs and simplified system architecture. Importantly, even at full 24-door capacity, the Controller 7000 range maintains high performance and access responsiveness, even in the most demanding environments.
“When we launched the C7000, we said it was the platform for the future. With v9.40, we’re delivering on that promise. This release is a direct response to our Channel Partner and End User’s need for greater flexibility and scalability – and it’s just the beginning.
“As part of Command Centre v9.40, we have boosted the number of HBUS readers supported, from 20 to 40, and increased OSDP readers from 16 to 32. V9.40 also increases the number of supported inter-controller communications from 60 to 100, allowing for larger and more complex controller networks without compromising performance or manageability,” says Mark.
The v9.40 release introduces Lock Cycle Counting, a new feature to support proactive maintenance. Gallagher Security Senior Product Manager, Jim Rayner says: “We know that when locks fail, they do it at the most inconvenient time – at the end of the day or after hours. This results in costly callouts and expensive repairs. Proactively managing the life of a lock prevents these occurrences from happening, and ensures upgrades are proactive.”
Also available with v9.40 is Entra ID single sign on. The Command Centre integration with Microsoft Entra ID for single sign on, enables authentication using OpenID Connect. Mark adds: “This integration allows customers to align with their organization’s cloud-first identity strategy, reduce reliance on legacy AD infrastructure, and benefit from centralized access control, multi-factor authentication, and conditional access policies – all managed through Microsoft Entra. It simplifies user management, enhances security, and supports smoother migration to modern identity platforms.”
Visit security.gallagher.com.

