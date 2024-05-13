Lift Master’s gate portfolio: elevating security

With LiftMaster, security is not just a feature – it’s a promise.

LiftMaster Gate Operator Kits are equipped with pre-installed components and pre-learned transmitters, simplifying installation. Flexible Control Options: Manage gates using premium transmitters, wireless keypads, or dry contact connections to intercoms or readers. Robust Radio System: Our gate operators feature a secure, long-range radio system. Optimal functionality meets highest quality. By meeting strict standards throughout the manufacturing process, LiftMaster can make a clear promise to its customers about the quality of its products. The operators perform safely, quietly and, above all, extremely reliably. Powerful 24V DC motors are built in, where speed and force can be adjusted separately – and even password-protected, so for safety reasons only experts can change the adjustments made. LiftMaster’s mission revolves around the intersection of quality and technology. Let’s explore some highlights:

Sliding Gate Operators: LiftMaster presents three models of sliding gate operators. These units excel in functionality, quiet operation, and reliability. With uniform programming for both swing and sliding gate openers, installation becomes more efficient, allowing installers to handle more orders effectively.

Linear Operators for Swing Gates: Combining robust construction with elegant design. These gate operators come pre-installed with essential components, including a control unit with an integrated wireless radio module and transformer. Installers benefit from reduced complexity and fewer chances of errors.

Underground Operator: The invisible swing gate operator with powerful technology. First-class technology with simple installation and programming as well as low standby consumption are further advantages. The maintenance-free motor can handle a weight of up to 300 kg per wing. Discover the full range at LiftMaster.eu.

Full control with just one click

The smart myQ technology connect users to the garage door or gate operators.

myQ technology is a simple and ingenious way to make homes safer. Even if the homeowner is not in, they can still access, control and monitor garage doors or gates at any time via a smartphone or tablet. It enables control from anywhere and at any time, as well as with unsurpassed convenience. The additional functions allow access to be set up for fellow homeowners and guests. Watch all myQ benefits at YouTube

The LiftMaster portfolio is an excellent addition to any security product portfolio. Benefit not only from high-quality products, easy installation, reliability, and warranty but also from exceptional service and a long-term partnership.