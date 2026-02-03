CATEGORIES
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Access Control

Offline locking

by Mark Rowe

Comelit-PAC has launched PAC Lock. The fire safety and intercom product manufacturer describes it as a fully integrated offline locking solution that enables customers to manage wired and wireless doors within the same Access Central  platform.

PAC Lock brings the Open Security Standard (OSS) offline technology to the PAC ecosystem. The makers describe it as a way to extend access control to areas where cabling or constant connectivity may not be possible or cost-effective.

David Hughes, Head of Product Management at Comelit-PAC, said: “PAC Lock represents a significant step forward in the evolution of Access Central. It gives our partners and customers the flexibility to secure more doors without compromising on system integrity or user experience. By adopting the OSS protocol and using our OPS credential across both online and offline environments, we’re providing a unified approach that simplifies configuration and day-to-day management.”

With PAC Lock, access permissions are written to the secure PAC OPS credential, which stores user permissions, event data, revalidation periods and other key information. When the credential is presented to a PAC Lock device such as an electronic cylinder, handle set or cabinet lock, the lock verifies the access permissions locally and writes the event to the OPS credential.

The credential is seen by the Access Central updating device and access permissions are updated, where events are collected and seen in the events screen or viewed as part of a standard report. This allows online and offline doors to be administered through the same interface, giving consistency for installers, administrators and end users.

PAC Lock integrates into the Access Central workflow, with offline locks configured and managed using the same process as wired doors. It includes defining access groups, assigning credentials and managing revalidation schedules. For installers it means a familiar setup procedure, reducing training requirements and simplified deployment across mixed installations, the product firm adds.

David Hughes added: “The introduction of PAC Lock means Access Central can now manage more doors, more efficiently, and in more environments. It’s a powerful addition to the PAC range that strengthens our position as a trusted technology partner for installers and end users seeking flexible, future-ready access control.”

PAC Lock supports a range of locking formats, including electronic cylinders, handle sets, padlocks and cabinet locks. This allows integrators to specify solutions tailored to door types and usage patterns from main entrances requiring live online monitoring to interior areas where standalone control is sufficient, the product firm adds.

Visit https://comelit-pac.co.uk/.

