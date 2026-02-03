London and SW security focus

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Resident Engineer – London & EMEA / London, UK
Maintenance Engineer Site based M4 / Reading, UK
Security Service Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Installation Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
BIM/CAD Technician / London, UK
CAD Technician Home based / UK
Security Systems Design Architect / London, UK
Fire and Security Engineer / Hampshire
Field Service Technician- Stamford, CT / Stamford, CT
Security Service Engineer / London
Post a Job Ad
IP Products

London and SW security focus

by Mark Rowe

At the networking and IP product distributor Mayflex, Dan Miller has joined on the security side, to focus on London and the South-West of England.

Dan, pictured, joins the Birmingham-based firm from Veracity, where he served as the Lead UK Systems Sales Manager. He brings experience from across the security sector, having worked as a Senior Security Consultant at Westronics, supporting a range of projects and customer requirements.

Francesco Bellavia, Director of Sales for Security at Mayflex, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dan to the team. He brings a wealth of experience in security and access control, a strong commitment to customer service, and a clear drive to succeed – all of which align perfectly with our ‘driven to deliver more’ philosophy.  Dan will be working closely with new and existing customers to support their security and access control needs, ensuring they receive the highest levels of service and technical expertise.

“Dan will be quickly getting up to speed before taking responsibility for selling and supporting our full portfolio of security solutions, including Avigilon Unity, Avigilon Alta and, Axis, Hikvision, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Pelco, Secure Logiq, Suprema and Veracity. Additionally, he will offer a full suite of infrastructure products from Excel to provide customers with a total installation solution.”

Visit www.mayflex.com.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close