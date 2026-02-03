London and SW security focus

At the networking and IP product distributor Mayflex, Dan Miller has joined on the security side, to focus on London and the South-West of England.

Dan, pictured, joins the Birmingham-based firm from Veracity, where he served as the Lead UK Systems Sales Manager. He brings experience from across the security sector, having worked as a Senior Security Consultant at Westronics, supporting a range of projects and customer requirements.

Francesco Bellavia, Director of Sales for Security at Mayflex, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dan to the team. He brings a wealth of experience in security and access control, a strong commitment to customer service, and a clear drive to succeed – all of which align perfectly with our ‘driven to deliver more’ philosophy. Dan will be working closely with new and existing customers to support their security and access control needs, ensuring they receive the highest levels of service and technical expertise.

“Dan will be quickly getting up to speed before taking responsibility for selling and supporting our full portfolio of security solutions, including Avigilon Unity, Avigilon Alta and, Axis, Hikvision, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Pelco, Secure Logiq, Suprema and Veracity. Additionally, he will offer a full suite of infrastructure products from Excel to provide customers with a total installation solution.”

