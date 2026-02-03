Cyber Startups Zone at Infosecurity Europe 2026

Infosecurity Europe 2026 will feature a Cyber Startups Zone, an area on the show floor as a platform for startups to show emerging technologies, share ideas and connect with customers, partners and investors. Organisers of the Excel event from June 2 to 4 are offering tailored tickets for startup founders, investors and startup enablers.

Brad Maule-ffinch, Event Director at Infosecurity Europe, said: “Supporting early-stage innovation is essential to the future of cybersecurity, and being able to play a meaningful role in spotlighting upcoming innovative and disruptive technologies is a role we are keen to foster and grow. With the launch of the Cyber Startup Programme, Infosecurity Europe is creating new opportunities for startups to gain visibility, connect with investors and buyers and use it as a platform to grow too.”

Competition

The Infosecurity Europe Cyber Startup Award 2026 will see finalists pitch their ideas on stage in front of industry investors and buyers, with the winner announced during the show. The prize includes a free exhibition stand at the 2027 show, with PR support from a cyber security PR agency, Origin Communications , and a brand consultancy and Future-Brand Workshop package from Dusted brand consultancy. The programme will be delivered with UK Cyber Flywheel, with a day of founder and investor-focused content, networking and a live award competition on day one fo the three-day event, the Tuesday, June 2.will see finalists pitch their ideas on stage in front of industry investors and buyers, with the winner announced during the show. The prize includes a free exhibition stand at the 2027 show, with PR support from a cyber security PR agency,and a brand consultancy and Future-Brand Workshop package frombrand consultancy.

How to enter

here . Bbusinesses submit a single written entry of up to 1,000 words, including a summary of the company, the product details and competitive differentiation. More details on full entry requirements can be found

Partnership

Munawar Valiji CISO, Cyber Advisor, representing UK Cyber Flywheel, said: “Cybersecurity is crucial for the UK to protect its critical infrastructure, economy and citizens from increasingly sophisticated state-sponsored and criminal cyberattacks. Through the Cyber Flywheel, and in partnership with CISOs, founders, investors and government, we are focused on building a better connected, stronger and more resilient cyber ecosystem across the UK and beyond. The Cyber Startup Programme at Infosecurity Europe plays an important role in bringing these communities together and accelerating innovation where it matters most.”

Registration to attend the show is free until May 12; then, the entry cost will be £49. Visit https://www.infosecurityeurope.com

Photo by Mark Rowe: last year’s keynote stage.