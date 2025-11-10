Day at Mercedes-Benz World

HKC Security recently brought together security installers from across the UK for a day of innovation and adrenaline at Mercedes-Benz World. There the company, part of the physical security product manufacturer Assa Abloy, unveiled its latest development in alarm technology, the SecureHub alarm panel.

On the theme ‘power plus speed equals performance’, the event reflected the HKC brand, organisers report. Installers were given the first opportunity to see SecureHub, through live demonstrations and technical presentations led by HKC’s product staff. The firm adds that the product’s speed of installation, enhanced connectivity options and integration with HKC’s expanding ecosystem were talking points throughout the day.

The event also provided networking opportunities, with HKC’s senior team on hand to discuss product updates, business support and upcoming developments. Attendees were treated to a driving experience on the Mercedes-Benz World track, at Weybridge in Surrey.

Damian Lloyd, Head of Marketing at HKC, said: “SecureHub is designed to give professional installers everything they need to deliver faster, smarter and more secure installations. We’ve engineered it with the installer experience in mind, from streamlined setup to flexible system configuration and seamless connectivity. Launching it at Mercedes-Benz World felt like the perfect way to capture the spirit of performance that underpins both the product and our approach as a business.”

HKC SecureHub is available now via the firm’s approved distribution partners. To register your interest, visit: https://bit.ly/3WMYAfe