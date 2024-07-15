NSI Chief Operating Officer

The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) has appointed Alaster Purchase, as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Richard Fogelman, NSI Chief Executive, said: “I am very excited to welcome Alaster to our senior management team. His appointment underscores our continued commitment to upholding the gold standard in security and fire safety certification.”

Recently, as Chief Operating Officer for GS1 UK, and latterly as Corporate Marketing Director for a Panasonic company, Alaster has brought over 30 years of experience in the software and services industry. Alaster, pictured, said: “I am delighted to join the NSI team and consider it an honour to work with such talented people and a brand that’s unsurpassed in the industry.”

Outside of work, Alaster enjoys mountain biking and road cycling. He is also an active member of the Lions Club of Windsor, a community services-based charity, that he has served as President.

