Sunday, July 21, 2024
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Post a Job Ad
Alarms

NSI Chief Operating Officer

by Mark Rowe

The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) has appointed Alaster Purchase, as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Richard Fogelman, NSI Chief Executive, said: “I am very excited to welcome Alaster to our senior management team. His appointment underscores our continued commitment to upholding the gold standard in security and fire safety certification.”

Recently, as Chief Operating Officer for GS1 UK, and latterly as Corporate Marketing Director for a Panasonic company, Alaster has brought over 30 years of experience in the software and services industry. Alaster, pictured, said: “I am delighted to join the NSI team and consider it an honour to work with such talented people and a brand that’s unsurpassed in the industry.”

Outside of work, Alaster enjoys mountain biking and road cycling. He is also an active member of the Lions Club of Windsor, a community services-based charity, that he has served as President.

Visit www.nsi.org.uk.

Related News

  • Alarms

    Digital shock detector

    by Mark Rowe

    RISCO Group has introduced a new Grade 3 digital shock detector, ShockTec Plus to their ShockTec range. The ShockTec range uses two…

  • Alarms

    Kit addition

    by Mark Rowe

    After the simplification of the Enforcer kits, the alarm manufacturer Pyronix reports another addition to the kits that you can now buy…

  • Alarms

    SSAIB initiatives

    by Mark Rowe

    SSAIB, the UK certification body. has unveiled new initiatives. These include further enhancements to its new website, easier online application, and an…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2024 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close