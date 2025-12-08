Pictured at the SSAIB (Security Systems and Alarms Inspection Board) are three additions to its certification team: Andrew Packham, Natasha Rogers, and Ryan Graham.

Andrew Packham – Incoming Fire Schemes Manager

Andrew Packham, pictured back, will gradually take on the role of Fire Schemes Manager as part of a planned transition from Keith Strugnell. Andrew has more than three decades of experience in electrical engineering, fire safety, auditing, and certification. His previous role with the British Standards Institution (BSI) saw him manage and develop numerous BAFE fire sector schemes, support certification managers, and provide technical expertise across the inspection process.

Natasha Rogers – Fire Scheme Auditor

Natasha Rogers joins as a Fire and Security Scheme Auditor, bringing experience in fire and security operations, accreditation management, and business support. Natasha has overseen BAFE compliance processes, coordinated engineer audits, managed documentation and operational planning, and supported SME (small and medium enterprise) and blue-chip clients.

Ryan Graham – Security Systems Auditor

Ryan, pictured left, is an engineer by background with experience in security and fire systems, including intruder alarms, CCTV, access control, fire alarm installation and commissioning, and large-scale project delivery. His roles with CEFS Ltd, Honeywell, CSD, and Trinity have seen him lead complex system upgrades, conduct technical audits, and manage works across major sites.

