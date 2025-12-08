CATEGORIES
December 2025

Monday, December 8, 2025
Alarms

by Mark Rowe

Pictured at the SSAIB (Security Systems and Alarms Inspection Board) are three additions to its certification team: Andrew Packham, Natasha Rogers, and Ryan Graham.

Andrew Packham – Incoming Fire Schemes Manager

Andrew Packham, pictured back, will gradually take on the role of Fire Schemes Manager as part of a planned transition from Keith Strugnell. Andrew has more than three decades of experience in electrical engineering, fire safety, auditing, and certification. His previous role with the British Standards Institution (BSI) saw him manage and develop numerous BAFE fire sector schemes, support certification managers, and provide technical expertise across the inspection process.

 

Natasha Rogers – Fire Scheme Auditor

Natasha Rogers joins as a Fire and Security Scheme Auditor, bringing experience in fire and security operations, accreditation management, and business support. Natasha has overseen BAFE compliance processes, coordinated engineer audits, managed documentation and operational planning, and supported SME (small and medium enterprise) and blue-chip clients.

 

Ryan Graham – Security Systems Auditor

Ryan, pictured left, is an engineer by background with experience in security and fire systems, including intruder alarms, CCTV, access control, fire alarm installation and commissioning, and large-scale project delivery. His roles with CEFS Ltd, Honeywell, CSD, and Trinity have seen him lead complex system upgrades, conduct technical audits, and manage works across major sites.

Visit www.ssaib.org.

Related News

  • Alarms

    Shutdown of 2G and 3G

    by Mark Rowe

    2G and 3G are being phased out – what happens next? writes Nicholas Whiting, pictured, VP Alarm Signalling, AddSecure UK. The ongoing…

  • Alarms

    Head of buying, technical

    by Mark Rowe

    The intruder alarm manufacturer HKC has announced Pille Murgelj as the new of Head of Buying, and Ian Moore has been promoted…

  • Alarms

    Enfield acquisition

    by Mark Rowe

    The fire protection, security, and communications systems installer ABCA Systems based in North Tyneside, has acquired RAAM Construction, the fire protection, construction,…

