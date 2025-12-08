S-RM has promoted Casey O’Brien to Global Head of Incident Response (IR). The intelligence and cyber security consultancyhas promotedto Global Head of Incident Response (IR).

Casey will work with Joani Green, Chief Information Officer, on collaboration between regional teams, streamline ways of working, and enhance the firm’s use of technology and intelligence sharing across borders. S-RM reports that its global delivery model sits at the centre of its IR offering. By building teams across EMEA, APAC and North America, the firm is able to respond to cyber incidents at any hour, mobilise specialist support, and minimise operational disruption for clients.

The firm adds that Casey’s appointment marks the next stage in the growth of S-RM’s cyber practice, which continues to see rising global demand for multi-disciplinary response. As cyber incidents become more complex and impactful, clients are seeking providers with global coverage, operational discipline, and demonstrable expertise across digital forensics, threat intelligence and crisis management, according to the company.

Casey O’Brien said:“In my new role, my focus is to bring our global team even closer together, working more effectively as one unit. Alongside Joani, I’ll be sharpening the processes that enable fast, coordinated responses across time zones. We’ll continue to expand our use of technology so our investigators and delivery teams can work more efficiently, providing clients with clearer answers at pace and helping them return to normal operations quickly.

“I’m excited to continue working with some of the most talented people in the industry and to help build a truly global incident response practice. We have a team that is collaborative and committed to excellence, and I’m proud to be part of it.”