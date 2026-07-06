Two more Ranger acquisitions

Ranger Fire and Security has announced two more acquisitions in England. CIA Fire and Security Limited is based in Cirencester, serving customers across the south as well as on a national level. CIA Fire and Security was founded in 1982, and its services include fire alarms, intruder alarms, CCTV, extinguishers and keyholding. CIA has been acquisitive in its own right, acquiring PFS, a fire and security maintenance business and Pioneer Automated Controls, based in Gloucester, that focuses on gates and barriers. The three businesses join Ranger, headed by Matthew and Sally Harrison.

The company’s 80 plus staff will remain with CIA as it becomes part of the Ranger Group. Ranger says this will solidify its footprint in the South alongside the business’s companies in the area already: Fidelity Integrated Systems , Scion Communications Limited , Partnership Fire and Security and Universal Fire and Security . The other latest acquisition is AKD Fire and Security Ltd is a North West England-based fire and security systems firm, offering fire alarms, security and access control and a focus on recurring servicing, maintenance, remedials and reactive call-outs.

Its customer base spans commercial, hospitality, public sector and residential property. As for Ranger’s footprint in the North West, the firm says this is bridging the gap between its North West hub, Syncro , and its Scottish hub, Secureshield , in Motherwell.

Ranger CEO Mark Bridges, pictured second from right at CIA in Gloucestershire, said: “Our two latest acquisitions, CIA Fire and Security and AKD Fire and Security, bring decades of industry experience to the Ranger Group and will help extend our presence across the North West and South of England. With existing Ranger businesses already well-established in both regions, our two new companies will be able to bring their experience and knowledge to the team, helping Ranger meet more of the fire and security needs of local businesses.

“With backing from Inflexion we will continue to step up our acquisition strategy, bringing on board the UK and Ireland’s best fire and security experts to fulfil our mission of becoming the one-stop shop for all customer’s fire and security needs.”

Matthew Harrison, Managing Director, of CIA Fire and Security said: “Becoming part of the Ranger Group marks a significant moment for our team, enabling us to extend our services to new customers across the local region and beyond.

“Working alongside Ranger’s group of industry experts will give us a greater opportunity to cross-sell and we look forward to bringing our own experience and skill set to the Group, including strengthening the business’s service delivery and expanding their fire and security offering.”