Further award for Portmarnock Group

The Portmarnock Group was named Team of the Year at the Fire & Security Matters Awards 2026. The Fitzrovia, London-based security provider was founded in 2020 by husband-and-wife Lar and Colleen Harris. They say their philosophy, hospitality-led security, means every interaction, from front-of-house greeting to threat assessment, is delivered with warmth, professionalism, and genuine care.

In an industry as Portmarnock Group says often characterised by transactional relationships, Lar and Colleen, alongside the team, remain the driving force behind every client partnership, personally understanding needs, shaping solutions, and ensuring service delivery reflects each client’s culture and values. It’s a hands-on, relationship-first approach for high-profile corporate and hospitality venues.

“Our clients don’t just get a security contract; they get a partnership,” they say. “We’re embedded in their operations, we understand their people, and we’re invested in their success.”

That translates into measurable outcomes: long-term client retention, seamless integration with in-house teams, and security provision that enhances rather than disrupts the client experience. With the UK terrorism threat level at severe, Portmarnock Group’s teams are trained in highest counter-terrorism standards, fully aligned with Martyn’s Law, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025. But technicalities is only half the story, they say. Every team member is equipped to combine vigilant threat awareness with the kind of warm, attentive engagement more commonly associated with five-star hospitality. The result? Visitors, employees, and colleagues don’t just feel safe; they feel seen, heard, and genuinely welcomed.

As for the company’s culture, at Portmarnock Group, every team member, from the newest recruit to the senior leader, is treated as integral to the company’s success. Employees are encouraged to contribute ideas, voice concerns, and shape how the business evolves. “This isn’t corporate rhetoric,” says one Collen Harris. “Walk into any Portmarnock-managed site, and you’ll see it: teams who are confident, connected, and genuinely proud of the service they deliver.”

Beyond the workforce, the company actively supports gender equality in security, including training women from refuges into stable, skilled roles, a tangible commitment to opening doors in an industry that has as the firm says been male-dominated. In June, Portmarnock Group was a national finalist for SME of the Year category at the British Security Awards 2026.

Lar and Colleen Harris says: “This award is a true reflection of our team’s dedication and the trust our clients place in us. Every single person at Portmarnock Group works incredibly hard to deliver something exceptional—not just security, but genuine care and partnership. We’re delighted and deeply grateful to our employees, clients, and business associates who go the extra mile every day to make Portmarnock Group what it is.”