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Physical Security

UK test centre

by Mark Rowe

ASSA ABLOY has unveiled its enlarged UK test centre, at Daventry, Northamptonshire. It’s now spanning 691 square metres. The physical security product manufacturer invited industry bodies, installers and others to a morning of viewing and demonstrations. More in the August edition of Professional Security Magazine. 

The facility welcomes the products of all external customers and offers a range of tests. These include PAS 24 enhanced security testing for doorsets, BS EN 1670 corrosion resistance for doorsets to the European standard, and the British Standard BS 6375-1 weather-tightnessThe testers report that the processes in place and increased capacity, mean quicker results and reporting. Each test serves to validate the security and durability of a product, ensuring they meet the relevant standards while improving their performance and reliability.

In addition, real-time test-viewing is available for customers who wish to observe tests in dedicated viewing areas; the site has a training room for collaborations and presentations; and ASSA ABLOY’s technical services are on hand to advise on any adjustments and improvements that may be needed to advise compliance.

The UK location helps to remove reliance on overseas facilities and reduce lead times. It is accessible from motorways and convenient for northern and southern routes, as well as offering free on-site parking and EV charging.

Staff Cooke, Technical Director at ASSA ABLOY, who welcome guests on JUne 16, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our expanded Test Centre, now with UKAS accreditation to give our customers absolute assurance that our testing meets strict, nationally recognised standards. Just as importantly, tests are carried out by specialists who understand the products inside out—because we test windows and doors every day.

“What the ASSA ABLOY Test Centre really offers is this: an independent, first-class testing facility that combines accredited processes with real product know-how. Unlike generalist centres that may switch from one type of test to the next, our team understands what matters when setting up and assessing windows and doors—right down to the details that can affect performance. This gives UK manufacturers everything they need to innovate and produce the best compliant security and safety products they can.”

Visit:  assaabloy.com/test-centre.

Photo by Mark Rowe.

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