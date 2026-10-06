AI-powered security against EV charging crime

Adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is transforming our roads, but as with anything new, it is also creating opportunities for criminals. Within the EU, EV sales increased 31 per cent year on year from 2024 to 2025, spurred on by Government grants, tax and road toll exemptions, and investment in public charging infrastructure. Yet, it is this infrastructure that is increasingly targeted for its valuable equipment and components, notably copper within the charging cables. Combined with vandalism driven by anti-EV sentiment, this can cost thousands per unit for a charging operator to replace.

An accelerating challenge

The impact can extend far beyond the immediate cost of replacing broken equipment. A single incident can disrupt an entire charging site, leaving multiple bays unavailable and creating frustration for drivers who rely on accessible and reliable charging. In a market where customer experience and availability are critical to building trust in EV adoption, prolonged downtime can directly affect revenue, reputation and long-term customer loyalty.

The scale of the challenge is growing. German operator EnBW alone recorded more than 900 cases of cable theft at over 130 locations in 2025, resulting in damages amounting to several million euros. Danish energy company OK reported a three-fold rise in charging cable theft in the first half of 2025. And across the UK, more than 200 incidents of theft and vandalism against EV chargers were reported between 2022 and mid-2025. This figure is likely only part of the picture, with many incidents going unreported and some police forces unable to provide relevant data.

The issue is not limited to the UK. In Germany, charging operator EnBW reported more than 900 cases of cable theft across more than 130 locations in 2025, resulting in damages of several million euros. As charging networks continue to expand, the number of vulnerable assets available to criminals will inevitably increase.

Why EV chargers a target

For several reasons EV charging infrastructure is under threat, from the high scrap value of copper and the ease of removing this from charging stations, to the remote locations of many charging stations that make it difficult for operators to continuously monitor. In minutes, thieves can use bolt cutters to remove charging cables. Personal charging cables are also targets, being unplugged while in use at charging stations or when left in the boot of a car.

Some charging operators have also reported vandalism linked to opposition towards EV adoption. Plus, unlike traditional petrol forecourts, many EV charging locations operate without permanent staff presence. Chargers are often installed in car parks, retail locations, roadside areas and other remote sites where incidents can occur without immediate intervention.

Reactive security to proactive protection

Investing in a comprehensive video security solution can make a significant difference, supporting operators in a proactive approach that prevents damage from occurring in the first place. Video surveillance in car parks can reduce crime by up to 37pc and by up to 52 per cent if the system is actively monitored.

Cameras come with video analytics and AI that help operators identify unusual activity, spot repeat offenders, and provide real-time alerts to aid faster intervention from ground teams. Positioning such cameras to provide complete coverage of charging bays, entrances and exits ensures that operators can maintain visibility across the entire charging environment. AI-powered analytics can identify unusual behaviour, such as a person entering a charging bay when no vehicle is present or a vehicle remaining in a charging area for an extended period without actively using the charger. Real-time alerts can help security teams respond quickly, while integrated deterrence measures, such as triggered lighting or audible warnings, can help prevent incidents before significant damage is caused.

This type of intelligent monitoring enables security teams to focus on genuine exceptions rather than constantly reviewing hours of footage. For example, virtual alarm zones can automatically adjust based on expected activity. When a vehicle is charging normally, the system recognises the activity as expected. Once the vehicle leaves, the area can automatically return to an active monitoring state, triggering an alert if someone enters the space without a legitimate reason.

Jack Turnell, Commercial Product Manager says: “The real value comes from turning intelligent detection into a coordinated response. By connecting camera analytics with cloud-based monitoring, alarm management and remote incident tools, operators can protect distributed charging sites from anywhere while also improving uptime and operational efficiency.”

Value-added benefits

Taking a more proactive approach to EV charging station security offers benefits beyond theft prevention.

When incidents do occur, cloud-based recording and remote incident management provide operators with critical evidence to support investigations and insurance claims. Evidence can also be shared with law enforcement to prevent repeat offences and wider gang-related targeting. Security systems can also support wider operational efficiency by monitoring charging infrastructure health. Through integration with charging units, operators can receive proactive notifications when equipment requires attention, helping reduce unexpected outages and maintain availability.

As John Lutz Boorman, Head of Product and Marketing at Hanwha Vision Europe, says: “Video has evolved beyond being merely a cost centre. When intelligently deployed, it can deliver a measurable return by helping operators prevent costly incidents, reduce downtime and maintain the availability of their charging network. By combining high-quality video with intelligent analytics and integration with charging infrastructure, operators gain greater visibility of their assets and can act earlier when something is wrong. The result is a security investment that can help reduce operational costs while protecting revenue, customer experience and the long-term value of the charging network.”

Protecting EV adoption

As EV adoption continues to grow, protecting charging infrastructure will become increasingly important. Reliability is not just a technical requirement; it is a fundamental part of building confidence among drivers and businesses investing in a new EV. A smarter approach to security can help operators stay ahead of emerging threats. By combining high-quality cameras, AI-powered analytics and proactive monitoring, EV charging providers can protect valuable assets, minimise disruption and create safer, more dependable charging experiences for everyone.