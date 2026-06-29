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CCTV

X Series Stainless Steel AI Cameras

by Mark Rowe

New from Hanwha Vision are the second generation X Series Stainless Steel AI Cameras. They’re powered by the manufacturer’s Wisenet 9 AI-native System on Chip (SoC) and engineered with reinforced stainless-steel housing.

The new cameras, the XNV-A8084RS and XNV-A9084RS, can work where weather exposure, corrosion, and physical impact are challenges; for surveillance in industrial facilities, the food sector, transport infrastructure, and coastal or other demanding installations. At the core of these cameras is the Wisenet 9 SoC. Wisenet 9 SoC has a dual NPU architecture, meaning that video processing and AI analytics each have dedicated resources. By preventing these functions from competing for processing power, the system maintains consistent image quality, even when performing intensive object detection and analytics.

This platform offers object detection, attribute extraction, and image processing while providing control over AI functions. Processing intelligence within the camera reduces latency, optimizes bandwidth usage, and delivers actionable metadata in real time, the manufacturer adds. The makers point to environmental and durability testing. Multiple ingress protection certifications confirm resistance to dust, water immersion, and high-pressure washdowns, for operation in moisture-heavy and industrial settings. The stainless-steel models feature a nylon dome, which resists yellowing from sun exposure and harsh chemicals, making it the makers add suitable for washdowns and marine or chemically demanding sites. Additional compliance with impact, vibration, thermal cycling, and high-humidity standards offers long-term stability in locations exposed to mechanical stress, temperature extremes, and corrosive conditions.  

Eco Mode

The company’s Eco Mode, powered by WisePower ECO and WiseStream technologies, is designed to reduce energy consumption while maintaining performance.  WisePower technology dynamically adjusts power usage based on infra-red illumination requirements, optimising energy consumption while maintaining visibility in low-light and darkness, the makers add. WiseStream, Hanwha Vision’s bandwidth reduction technology, uses AI-based object detection to apply higher compression to non-AI objects and background areas, while preserving image quality for relevant objects such as people and vehicles. This intelligent, selective compression reduces bandwidth and storage requirements without impacting evidential detail where it matters the firm says.

Data security  

As for cybersecurity the products come with Secure Boot, Secure OS, and encrypted firmware to prevent unauthorized software execution. Credentials and captured video are protected through encryption, while the integrated secure element meets FIPS 140-3 Level 3 requirements, delivering enterprise-grade protection for critical surveillance infrastructure. Hanwha Vision also provides a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), offering visibility into the software components within devices. This enables customers to manage vulnerabilities, support compliance requirements, and maintain greater control over their cybersecurity posture. The company points to its ISO/IEC 42001 certification — the international standard for a certifiable Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS).  

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