The manufacturer of steel doors, Robust UK, has brought together two steel door ranges into one doorset. The firm says it’s to simplify the specification of external doors. ELITE-DOR, combines the properties of OUTA-DOR and SECUR-DOR 2.1. It offers numerous configuration options, including up to two hours’ fire resistance and PAS 24 (2022) security certification.

The product can be designed around the demands of any project, the makers say, introducing EW120 and EI20 fire performance across its doorset range for the first time, alongside LPS 1175 SR1 certification for single doorsets. The solution has also been smoke tested to BS EN 1634-3 for single and double doorsets.

As for thermal performance, ELITE-DOR achieves a U-value of 1.5 W/(m²K) as standard or 1.3 W/(m²K) on request, exceeding the 1.6 W/(m²K) requirement, for projects where thermal efficiency is a priority.

Rob Mottram, Head of Product and Compliance at Robust UK, says: “ELITE-DOR provides a broader range of tested performance options within a single door solution. Rather than navigating multiple products and specifications, ELITE-DOR simplifies the specification process and creates greater consistency across certifications, building confidence that the right performance requirements can be met.”

Made from mineral wool and Magnelis steel, the product offers corrosion resistance and up to ten years’ warranty. It can be specified with glazed, solid or louvred side and over panels, alongside a choice of vision panels and louvres. Applications include fire exits and access across sectors including warehousing, agriculture, education, universities and accommodation.

Visit www.robust-uk.com.