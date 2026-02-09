Vacant property service

A ‘one-stop-shop’ service for vacant and void properties has gone live by the 2026 security contractor ASEL. As the guard firm says, vacant properties are vulnerable to vandalism, squatting and theft, besides weather damage. Owners and property managers have a legal duty to ensure vacant sites remain safe, while failures can lead to further damage, or enforcement action by the authorities.

Hence the new service, providing the firm says a fully integrated solution for protecting and managing vacant sites, removing the need for multiple suppliers and fragmented services. It includes:

Security and Monitoring – deployable CCTV towers, guarding and patrols, key holding, intruder and fire alarms, permanent fixed CCTV, and perimeter fencing.

– deployable CCTV towers, guarding and patrols, key holding, intruder and fire alarms, permanent fixed CCTV, and perimeter fencing. Property Inspections – inspection schedules, reporting, compliance and safety checks, and pest control services.

– inspection schedules, reporting, compliance and safety checks, and pest control services. Maintenance and Repairs – Plumbing, electrical work, grounds maintenance, boarding up and glazing, cleaning, and clearance services.

– Plumbing, electrical work, grounds maintenance, boarding up and glazing, cleaning, and clearance services. Utilities and Compliance – Meter readings, waste clearing, and compliance support to ensure properties are fully secure and legally compliant.

It’s aimed at anyone responsible for the security, safety and upkeep of vacant or void property, whether local government and housing providers, or commercial property owners and developers, landlords and portfolio managers, and rural estate owners. It is available across the UK, with regional teams in place, the contractor adds.

Emma Lifton, Chief Operating Officer – TSS at ASEL, described it as a milestone for ASEL and the first time the firm hase moved beyond traditional security services. She said: “Leaving a vacant property unsecured can lead to costly incidents that far exceed the investment in protection. Our new vacant property management services are designed to reduce the risk of damage and loss through proactive monitoring and rapid responses, help lower insurance premiums by meeting insurer requirements and demonstrating duty of care, and keep properties safe, secure, and ready for faster occupation or sale.

“This gives property owners and managers real peace of mind, knowing their sites are fully protected, maintained, and compliant, and reflects ASEL’s commitment to innovation, quality, and comprehensive property protection.”