Vacant property service

- Security and Monitoring – deployable CCTV towers, guarding and patrols, key holding, intruder and fire alarms, permanent fixed CCTV, and perimeter fencing.
- Property Inspections – inspection schedules, reporting, compliance and safety checks, and pest control services.
- Maintenance and Repairs – Plumbing, electrical work, grounds maintenance, boarding up and glazing, cleaning, and clearance services.
- Utilities and Compliance – Meter readings, waste clearing, and compliance support to ensure properties are fully secure and legally compliant.
