Vacant property service

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, February 9, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire and Security Install Engineer / CA1, Harraby, Cumbria
Marketing and Events Planner / London, UK
Senior Engineer (Install) / Amersham
Service Coordinator / London, UK
Security Engineer Service and Installation – Kent / Kent
Security Install/ Commissioning Engineer / London
Lead Engineer / London, UK
Financial Controller – EMEA region / UK
Service Engineer / Midlands
Pre and Post Sales Design Engineer / Berkshire
Post a Job Ad
Guarding

Vacant property service

by Mark Rowe
A ‘one-stop-shop’ service for vacant and void properties has gone live by the 2026 security contractor ASEL. As the guard firm says, vacant properties are vulnerable to vandalism, squatting and theft, besides weather damage. Owners and property managers have a legal duty to ensure vacant sites remain safe, while failures can lead to further damage, or enforcement action by the authorities.
Hence the new service, providing the firm says a fully integrated solution for protecting and managing vacant sites, removing the need for multiple suppliers and fragmented services. It includes:
  • Security and Monitoring – deployable CCTV towers, guarding and patrols, key holding, intruder and fire alarms, permanent fixed CCTV, and perimeter fencing.
  • Property Inspections – inspection schedules, reporting, compliance and safety checks, and pest control services.
  • Maintenance and Repairs – Plumbing, electrical work, grounds maintenance, boarding up and glazing, cleaning, and clearance services.
  • Utilities and Compliance – Meter readings, waste clearing, and compliance support to ensure properties are fully secure and legally compliant.
It’s aimed at anyone responsible for the security, safety and upkeep of vacant or void property, whether local government and housing providers, or commercial property owners and developers, landlords and portfolio managers, and rural estate owners. It is available across the UK, with regional teams in place, the contractor adds.
Emma Lifton, Chief Operating Officer – TSS at ASEL, described it as a milestone for ASEL and the first time the firm hase moved beyond traditional security services. She said: “Leaving a vacant property unsecured can lead to costly incidents that far exceed the investment in protection. Our new vacant property management services are designed to reduce the risk of damage and loss through proactive monitoring and rapid responses, help lower insurance premiums by meeting insurer requirements and demonstrating duty of care, and keep properties safe, secure, and ready for faster occupation or sale.
“This gives property owners and managers real peace of mind, knowing their sites are fully protected, maintained, and compliant, and reflects ASEL’s commitment to innovation, quality, and comprehensive property protection.”
Visit: https://asel.co.uk/vacant-property-security/.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close