Servers for opex budgets

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Friday, January 23, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Field Service Technician- Winston-Salem, NC / Winston-Salem, NC
GSOC Operator – Rochester, NY / Rochester, NY
Installation Engineer / London
Senior Security Small Works Engineer / Southend-on-Sea
Design Engineer / England
Data Cabling Engineers / England
Fire and Security Supervisor / Wales
Site Manager / England
Fire and Security Installation Engineer / Wales
Security service engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
CCTV

Servers for opex budgets

by Mark Rowe

Video Management Servers Co. (VMS Co) targets OpEx budgets with its subscription-based, MOSS VMS and analytics servers.

 

The firm supplies servers optimized for video management and AI analytics applications. The servers come in three purchase options – new, renewed, and MOSS (Managed On Site Servers); a maintenance subscription where VMS Co. owns, manages and maintains the servers on site. The MOSS servers usually come with a seven-year, engineer-led, maintenance and support warranty, paid from the operational expenditure (OpEx) budget of a business. By comparison, new server purchases are usually capital expenditures (CapEx), often requiring long approval processes to sign off, which often cause delays to projects.

Nick Bowden, MD of VMS Co., said: “The affordable and well-supported MOSS maintenance subscription aims to reduce server costs and promote broader adoption of high-quality, video management and AI analytics in CCTV and security applications.

“MOSS offers several benefits over purchasing servers, especially in markets where security costs are paid for by the reduction in loss or leakage achieved or where subscription fees are preferred. The MOSS hardware subscription also aligns with rental or subscription software models, to give a complete subscription solution. However, unlike cloud solutions, the managed hardware is on site, reducing video streaming and processing costs, avoiding unreliable networks and minimizing external connections which could be a hacking risk. Lastly, by using renewed servers, MOSS also cuts carbon emissions, aligning with the “Greening Government” ICT strategy becoming a priority in 2026.”

Visit www.videomanagementservers.com.

Related News

  • CCTV

    AI-powered analytics

    by Mark Rowe

    Hanwha Vision has added artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its compact range of mobile cameras. The range, including models TNV-C8014RM and TNV-C8034RM,…

  • CCTV

    Irish distributor

    by Mark Rowe

    In Ireland, the camera manufacturer 360 Vision Technology and the distributor Northwood Technology are partnering. Northwood supplies products, technical training and specification…

  • CCTV

    Automatic pixelation

    by Mark Rowe

    With the function “AI Pixelation” in its video management software SeMSy Compact, Dallmeier offers a way to have automatic pixelation of objects…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close