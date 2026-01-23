Servers for opex budgets

Video Management Servers Co. (VMS Co) targets OpEx budgets with its subscription-based, MOSS VMS and analytics servers.

The firm supplies servers optimized for video management and AI analytics applications. The servers come in three purchase options – new, renewed, and MOSS (Managed On Site Servers); a maintenance subscription where VMS Co. owns, manages and maintains the servers on site. The MOSS servers usually come with a seven-year, engineer-led, maintenance and support warranty, paid from the operational expenditure (OpEx) budget of a business. By comparison, new server purchases are usually capital expenditures (CapEx), often requiring long approval processes to sign off, which often cause delays to projects.

Nick Bowden, MD of VMS Co., said: “The affordable and well-supported MOSS maintenance subscription aims to reduce server costs and promote broader adoption of high-quality, video management and AI analytics in CCTV and security applications.

“MOSS offers several benefits over purchasing servers, especially in markets where security costs are paid for by the reduction in loss or leakage achieved or where subscription fees are preferred. The MOSS hardware subscription also aligns with rental or subscription software models, to give a complete subscription solution. However, unlike cloud solutions, the managed hardware is on site, reducing video streaming and processing costs, avoiding unreliable networks and minimizing external connections which could be a hacking risk. Lastly, by using renewed servers, MOSS also cuts carbon emissions, aligning with the “Greening Government” ICT strategy becoming a priority in 2026.”

Visit www.videomanagementservers.com.