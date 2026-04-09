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CCTV

Fisheye cameras

by Mark Rowe

New from Hanwha Vision are the X AI Gen 2 Fisheye Cameras, powered by the Wisenet 9 SoC (System on a Chip), offering intelligent analytics. These new models allow users to monitor wide areas with a single camera, to reduce blind spots.

The fisheyes capture the full 360 degree view from any ceiling height, providing situational awareness without the need for multiple cameras. Designed with a compact, low-profile housing, they blend into settings such as retail stores and offices, transport hubs and public spaces. The addition of digital rotation and view adjustment allows users to fine-tune perspectives remotely, and doing away with the need to manually reposition the lens during or after installation.

 

AI at the Edge 

With the dual NPU architecture of Wisenet 9, the fisheyes perform AI-based image enhancement and edge analytics. The cameras classify and track key objects—including people, and vehicles—while filtering out irrelevant motion to reduce false alarms. Metadata such as gender, clothing colour, and vehicle type are sent to compatible video management systems. These AI capabilities not only support security monitoring but, the makers add, enable operational insights—such as foot traffic analysis or behaviour detection, for safety and business intelligence applications.

 

Image quality

Whether monitoring low-lit interiors or bright outdoor spaces, the cameras deliver via AI-based image enhancement which dynamically adjusts exposure, reduces noise, and maintains colour reproduction across diverse lighting.

 

Installation

As for installation, the cameras’ compact build for ceiling or wall mounting means minimised time on ladders, according to the manufacturer. Digital rotation and dewarping options allow users to adjust perspectives remotely, while cloud connectivity and mobile setup via Wi-Fi Direct further streamline configuration and management.  The products come with three microphones, to capture audio with noise reduction and are ready to support AI sound classification when available. (Some features, including Sound Classification and Dynamic Privacy Masking are planned for release in 2026.)

 

Cyber

Built on Hanwha Vision’s trusted Wisenet 9 cybersecurity foundation, the X AI Gen 2 Fisheye Cameras ensure robust protection from installation to operation. Features such as Secure Boot, OS/Storage encryption, and FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification safeguard device integrity, while Dynamic Privacy Masking (DPM) protects personal information in real time—balancing privacy needs with evidentiary requirements.

The cameras feature IK10 vandal resistance and IP66 weather protection, for performance even in harsh conditions. The products work with video management software (VMS) platforms.

More on this link.

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