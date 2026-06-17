Backbone of business resilience 

As enterprises accelerate digital transformation, networking has become essential to business resilience, agility, and trust. Previously considered background infrastructure, it now informs every strategic discussion on risk, performance, and growth, says Anthony Lobretto, Senior Vice President, Connectivity Services, 11:11 Systems.

In a time of relentless disruption, whether through cyber incidents, climate events, or geopolitical instability, an organisation’s ability to respond, recover, and continue serving customers increasingly depends on its network. Yet in many boardrooms, the conversation about resilience still centres on data backups and recovery sites, while the network remains an afterthought.

That oversight carries real consequences. Cockroach Lab’s The State of Resilience 2025 survey reveals that organisations experience an average of 86 outages per year, with more than half encountering service interruptions weekly. Meanwhile, 11:11 Systems’ Global Cyber Trends Report highlights that network complexity and lack of visibility are now among the most cited barriers to achieving cyber resilience. These findings should prompt boards to reconsider the role of networking as a strategic asset that underpins every dimension of business performance.

Financial Flexibility Through Network Intelligence

Few board-level topics connect technology to financial outcomes as directly as networking. Downtime is expensive, but so too is rigidity. Traditional network models, dependent on fixed infrastructure and heavy capital expenditure, limit an organisation’s ability to adapt its cost base to demand.

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) models invert this paradigm. By shifting from ownership to consumption, enterprises can align network investment with business cycles, scaling capacity up or down as needed. It is key that the NaaS models allow organisations to maintain secure, reliable networking without assuming the full operational burden of infrastructure management. This approach supports better governance, clearer cost alignment, and greater adaptability during periods of uncertainty or rapid change. The implications extend beyond cost optimisation as this flexibility strengthens liquidity management and enables faster decision-making in uncertain markets. When resilience becomes elastic and scales with demand, it turns from overhead to financial control. Boards viewing digital investment through resilience will increasingly consider networking a financial asset, not merely a technical one.

The Convergence of Networking and Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity and networking have become inseparable disciplines. Every route, connection, and endpoint now represents both an opportunity and a vulnerability. When visibility across the network is fragmented, threats can move unnoticed, and when routing or access policies are inconsistent, resilience is compromised long before a breach occurs.

Network architectures reflect this convergence, as demonstrated by the adoption of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and zero-trust frameworks. These solutions natively integrate essential networking and security capabilities, such as managed DDoS protection, to create a unified system that maintains consistent protection from the edge to the cloud. For executive teams, this blurs the boundaries between cyber risk and operational risk. Investing in the network is, increasingly, investing in security. Neglecting it, by contrast, is an implicit decision to accept higher levels of exposure, which could also bring severe financial and reputational implications.

Networking and the Customer Experience

Customer experience lives and dies on the quality of network performance. In every sector, from financial services to healthcare to retail, customers expect frictionless digital interactions. A momentary lag, a failed connection, or an outage is experienced as a breach of trust. Resilient networking directly shapes the customer relationship. It enables consistency, speed, and confidence, which are the qualities that drive retention and advocacy. In this sense, network resilience has become synonymous with brand resilience. As more products and services become digitally delivered, boards are beginning to recognise the value of networking and view it as part of the value proposition. A robust network safeguards reputation as surely as it safeguards uptime.

Testing and Trust: The Discipline of Resilience

Resilience cannot be assumed, yet too often, organisations discover network weaknesses during a crisis. Routine testing, particularly of failover routing, DR connectivity, and cross-cloud performance, should be treated as an enterprise control. The “test-bubble” approach, in which recovery environments are isolated to simulate failure safely, offers a blueprint for assurance. But testing alone is not enough. The findings must inform governance, ensuring that insights from network drills are reviewed alongside cybersecurity reports and financial risk assessments. Boards that treat resilience testing as a metric of organisational readiness, rather than operational hygiene, will be better prepared to manage through uncertainty.

Looking Ahead: Networks as Living Systems

Networking is entering a new phase that is defined by intelligence, automation, and autonomy. Advances in AI-driven traffic management, predictive analytics, and self-healing architectures will transform how enterprises design and operate their networks.

These developments invite both optimism and scrutiny. A self-optimising network could dramatically reduce downtime and enhance performance, but it also introduces new governance questions: How are automated decisions monitored? Where does accountability lie when a network adapts on its own? And how can transparency be maintained as systems become more autonomous? These questions must be addressed at the boardroom table as the decisions being made about networking today will determine the organisation’s capacity to operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent and unpredictable digital world.

A Board-Level Mandate

Networking shapes how securely an organisation operates, how reliably it serves its customers, and how flexibly it manages its finances. Forward-looking boards are beginning to recognise this. They are reframing networking discussions from questions of technology to questions of trust, agility, and value creation. They aren’t asking “Do we have connectivity?” but “Does our network give us resilience, control, and the freedom to grow?” The network is now the central nervous system of the modern enterprise, conducting information, sensing threats, orchestrating every response that keeps the business alive and adaptive, and fortifying resilience.