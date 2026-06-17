SIA on Martyn’s Law consultation

The Security Industry Authority (SIA), named in 2025 as the regulator of Martyn’s Law, reports that it received nearly 200 detailed responses to a consultation on its guidance to how it’ll go about its business; under section 12 of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025. That’s not to be confused with the section 27 guidance published in mid-April by the Home Office, not subject to consultation, which details how premises and event managers might and must go about complying with the legal requirement to counter the threat of terrorism.

The SIA further reports that it engaged with over 1,800 people and organisations across a range of industries through its webinars. The SIA anticipates that Martyn’s Law is to come into force from spring 2027. The SIA says it plans as the regulator to take a supportive, proportionate and risk-based approach to using its powers. The guidance set out how the SIA will:

help people comply with the law

use its powers to obtain information and carry out inspections

address non-compliance, including when it may use enforcement powers and how financial penalties will be set

The feedback and insights gathered throughout this process will help to make the final guidance. The SIA plans to publish its final Section 12 guidance and a full consultation report in autumn 2026. As for that spring 2027 date that Martyn’s Law may come into force, that arises from the authorities in April 2025 when the law was passed stating that at least 24 months would be given over to preparing. The SIA is encouraging all those who may be in scope to begin considering how the legislation will affect them.

Further resources and information on Martyn’s Law, its scope and how to comply can be found in the Home Office guidance, and on the UK official website Protect UK.

To stay up to date with the SIA’s work as regulator for Martyn’s Law, sign up to the dedicated mailing list to receive the latest updates and invitations to future engagement opportunities.

Laura Gibb, Executive Director for Martyn’s Law at the SIA said: “We are grateful to all those who took the time to contribute to this consultation and have been encouraged by the strength of engagement throughout the process. The feedback gathered will help us to ensure the final guidance meets the needs of those it is intended to support, ahead of publication later this year.” She and others are due to speak in a Martyn’s Law segment of the conference at the Blue Light Show for the emergency services at London Olympia, pictured, on July 2.