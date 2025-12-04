CATEGORIES
IT Security

Five trends that will dominate 2026

by Mark Rowe

Smarter, faster and more interconnected cyber threats will reshape the UK risk landscape in 2026, suggests Brian Sibley, Virtual CTO at Espria, the managed IT services firm.

“Threat actors are innovating faster than ever. AI has changed the economics of attack; the supply chain has become a target in its own right, and insurers are placing unprecedented pressure on businesses to demonstrate resilience. In this environment, security can no longer be something organisations revisit once a year, it must be embedded, automated and constantly learning.”

Drawing on the firm’s analysis of threat intelligence, market behaviour and technology adoption across the UK, Sibley has identified five trends that will dominate 2026:

  1. AI-powered attacks will outpace human response
    Cybercriminals are increasingly deploying artificial intelligence to conduct reconnaissance, craft convincing phishing campaigns and develop adaptive malware capable of rewriting itself to bypass detection. These ultra-fast, self-evolving attacks are expected to surpass the pace at which human responders can operate.

“AI has given attackers the ability to operate at machine speed, and no human-only security team can keep up with that. Managed Detection and Response is now essential, it delivers the automated analysis, prioritisation and response required to counter threats that evolve in real time.”

  1. AI-Driven social engineering will escalate

Advances in generative AI are enabling attackers to create highly personalised impersonation attempts, synthetic voice calls, and hyper-realistic email scams. These techniques exploit human trust and are set to become one of the most prevalent causes of breaches in 2026.

“AI-powered social engineering is alarmingly effective. Attackers can now mimic colleagues, suppliers, or executives with near-perfect accuracy. The only effective defence is to monitor behaviour continuously, spotting the subtle indicators that something just isn’t right.”

  1. Supply chain may be the weakest link

As businesses adopt more cloud services and rely on a broader network of suppliers, smaller vendors are becoming the preferred entry point for attackers. Many organisations still lack visibility into the cyber risks posed by interconnected systems.

“Supply chain attacks are rising because attackers know it’s often easier to compromise a partner than the target itself. Continuous monitoring across your extended ecosystem is no longer optional, it’s fundamental to stopping threats before they move laterally.”

  1. Zero-trust will become the baseline for every business

With hybrid workforces and distributed infrastructure now standard, perimeter-based security models are no longer viable. Continuous verification of every user and device is expected to become the industry norm.

“Zero Trust is the only model that reflects how modern businesses actually operate. It removes the assumption that anything inside the network is safe. When paired with Secure Service Edge capabilities, organisations gain unified control over identity, data and threat protection, wherever work happens.”

  1. Cyber Insurance will drive security maturity

Cyber insurers are significantly tightening underwriting standards, increasingly requiring demonstrable evidence of active monitoring, incident response capability and continuous oversight.

“Insurance providers want certainty. They want proof that an organisation can detect and contain a breach quickly. MDR provides the visibility, rapid investigation and auditability insurers now expect, and without it, many organisations will struggle to secure affordable cover.”

Sibley concludes that 2026 will be a tipping point for cybersecurity maturity, separating organisations that modernise from those that remain dangerously reactive.

“Those whom succeed in 2026 are the ones prepared to rethink their operating model, not just their technology stack. Zero Trust, MDR and continuous monitoring are no longer advanced capabilities; they are the baseline for keeping pace with today’s threat landscape.

Security and business performance are now inseparable. Clients, partners and insurers expect clear evidence of resilience. Those that view cybersecurity as a strategic enabler rather than a cost centre will be best positioned to grow, innovate and maintain trust in 2026 and beyond.”

