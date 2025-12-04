University’s smart system

Birmingham City University ( BCU ) is having a smart access control system installed at its two city centre campuses, pictured.

most sustainable university in Birmingham . A £1m initial spend comes after a competitive tender process. The IT and building services installation company North will design a new security access control solution using Genetec products, which will replace BCU’s access system which is nearing end of life. BCU is home to over 31,000 students from more than 100 countries, making it one of the largest and most diverse universities in the UK. The access control system is designed to future-proof BCU’s infrastructure, the installer adds; and will give the university the ability to move to app-based digital technology. This, the instller adds, will support BCU’s sustainability goals, contributing to its recognition as the

Combined

The new access control system will combine with existing platforms, such as student records. This integration will streamline operations, the installer adds, while providing data and analytics for university staff, including on student accommodation occupancy and attendance metrics.

Andrew Foster , Managing Director for Public Services at North, said: “It is fantastic to partner with BCU in its journey towards becoming a smart campus. This upgrade is an exciting step forward in enhancing campus security while providing students and staff with a modern, user-friendly experience. As the squeeze on higher education finances tightens its grip, universities need to think ahead and adopt smart technologies to future-proof their campuses. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and environmentally conscious, embracing these innovations is key to creating smarter, safer and more sustainable, learning environments for future graduates.”

The installer anticipates the new access control will aid compliance with emerging legislation, such as Martyn’s Law, the requirement to take steps to counter the threat of terrorism.

Partnership

Nick Moore, Director of IT and Digital at BCU, said: “This partnership with North signals our commitment to building campuses that are ready for the future. We’re not just upgrading security; we’re reimagining how people move through and engage with our spaces. North brings the innovation and experience we need to accelerate our shift toward a smart, data-driven environment that supports sustainability and enhances safety.”