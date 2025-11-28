Five trends to shape IT priorities 

As we look toward 2026, the IT landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace. The forces of digital transformation, persistent security threats, and economic pressures are compelling organisations to build more resilient, efficient, and intelligent infrastructure, writes Scott Gray, Product Marketing Manager, 11:11 Systems.

For IT leaders, navigating these changes requires a clear vision and a practical strategy. The following predictions highlight five key trends that’ll shape IT priorities, defining the path to modernisation, protection, and operational excellence over the coming years.

Cloud Modernisation and Hybrid-by-Default

Enterprises will fully standardise on hybrid and multi-cloud architectures to optimise for cost, cyber resilience, and compliance. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) will emerge as a critical enabler, offering the on-demand, software-defined connectivity needed to manage distributed environments. Expect centralised policies, usage-based pricing, and simpler integration across data centres, clouds, and edge sites. This shift will also accelerate the adoption of container platforms and cloud-native databases, while legacy applications are modernised through APIs and microservices. To control complexity, FinOps, and automated governance will become essential for managing spend and security.

Cybersecurity Resilience and Zero Trust Maturity

Organisations will deepen their commitment to cyber resilience by maturing their zero trust security models. The increasing use of AI in cybersecurity tools will drive a focus on continuous verification, identity-first controls, and a significant reduction of the attack surface. Pervasive multifactor authentication (MFA), passwordless solutions, and micro-segmentation will become standard practice. AI-powered automation and threat intelligence will be instrumental in enhancing detection and response capabilities, drastically reducing threat dwell times and allowing teams to neutralise attacks faster.

Data Management and Analytics at Scale

In 2026, companies will invest heavily in unified data platforms that combine data lakes and warehouses with integrated governance, lineage, and quality controls. The goal is to create a single source of truth that powers the entire organisation. Real-time pipelines and event streaming will deliver faster insights, empowering business teams with self-service analytics. This move will elevate data to the level of a core business product, with a strong focus on cataloguing and standardised semantics to improve trust, discovery, and reuse across departments.

Automation and IT Operations Modernisation

IT teams will expand automation well beyond basic tasks to include complex workflows in provisioning, deployments, patching, and incident response. AIOps and advanced observability will correlate data from disparate systems to accelerate root-cause analysis and predict issues before they impact users. The adoption of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and GitOps will improve consistency and rollback safety, leading to higher service reliability, fewer manual errors, and faster, more dependable delivery cycles for new services and applications.

Edge Computing and IoT Expansion

The expansion of IoT and the demand for real-time applications will push compute resources closer to users, devices, and remote sites. This shift to the edge reduces latency and conserves bandwidth, enabling new efficiencies. Standardised edge stacks will simplify secure device onboarding, local data processing, and remote management, with critical data synchronised to the cloud for aggregation and analysis. Industrial, retail, and smart city use cases will see significant gains in responsiveness and resilience, unlocking new business opportunities.

Charting Your Course for 2026

These trends paint a clear picture of the future: an intelligent, automated, and distributed IT ecosystem built on a foundation of security and resilience. To prepare, leaders should prioritise a hybrid cloud strategy, mature their zero trust programs, unify data platforms, double down on automation, and begin piloting edge use cases.