December 2025

November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Guarding

Domestic Violence Policy and Support Framework

by Mark Rowe

Bidvest Noonan, the Facilities Management (FM) services contractor, has introduced a Domestic Violence Policy and Support Framework for its 27,000 staff across the UK and Ireland.

Julie Mernagh, Chief People and Culture Officer at the FM firm, said the framework aims to support colleagues during difficult circumstances. She said: “Domestic abuse affects people in ways that are often hidden from view. We want colleagues to feel they can come forward and be met with care and confidentiality. This policy gives people support when they need it, including paid leave and other forms of support. Our focus is on making sure no one has to navigate these situations alone at work.”

And CEO Declan Doyle said the new policy reflects the company’s commitment to wellbeing and safety. He said: “Home should be a safe place, but for many people it is not. We want our workplace to be somewhere colleagues feel supported and never alone. By putting these supports in place, we are giving people time, space and understanding when they need it most. Our hope is that this policy helps colleagues feel safer and more protected.”

Offered are up to five days of paid domestic violence leave for all. This includes for those working in the United Kingdom, where there is no statutory entitlement to paid leave for domestic abuse. By providing the same level of support across all regions, the company, which has offices in Dublin, Belfast and London, says it aims to remove uncertainty and make help accessible when it is needed most.

A wider framework of measures include flexible working arrangements, confidential changes to payment methods, time for essential appointments, 24-hour access to the company’s Employee Assistance Programme and workplace safety plans. A Domestic Violence Toolkit and manager guidance have also been developed to help teams recognise concerns and respond appropriately. The company adds it’s preparing to roll out line manager training, with Women’s Aid.

Pictured left to right are the Irish psychotherapist Therese Gaynor, Julie Mernagh and Bidvest Noonan’s chief operating officer Cormac Sheils.

Related News

