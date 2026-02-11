CATEGORIES
Guarding

Business Person of the Year

by Mark Rowe

At The Signature Awards at The Vox in Birmingham, Iain McCallister beat off competition from some of the Midlands region’s leading entrepreneurs to claim one of the main prizes, ‘Business Person of the Year’, in front of 540 delegates from industry and commerce.

Iain, CEO of the guarding contractor MAN Commercial Protection, pictured, impressed the judging panel with the way he has built the privately-owned security business in the heart of the West Midlands. Judges noted his attention to detail and entrepreneurial longevity. The Solihull-based firm now employs 1600 people and generating annual revenues of £60m, working for corporate clients in commercial, property management, logistics and manufacturing. While events makes up only a small fraction of the business MAN Commercial also a name in the boxing and music worlds and has made its first foray into providing football stadium security for Solihull Moors FC this season in a three-year deal as featured in the August 2025 edition of Professional Security Magazine.

On Iain’s agenda is growing the company through acquisition with MAN Commercial Protection in talks with potential targets. Speaking to Professional Security Magazine, Iain described the company as ‘keen’ to make acquisitions.

Of the award, he said: “When you consider the calibre of entrepreneurs I was up against, this is one of the biggest honours I’ve received.” Iain spent years working the doors at some of Birmingham’s biggest clubs before launching MAN Commercial Protection some 33 years ago. “I’m rightly proud of the business we’ve built and that’s testament to all the team at HQ and those who represent us out in the field. They all embody the enterprising spirit and high levels of service we want the business to be known for – this award is as much for them as it is for me.

“I have been working hard alongside my industry peers to build the reputation of the security industry and being recognised like this helps change the narrative.

“We invest heavily in training, health and safety and, more recently, in the latest technology to ensure we can protect premises, events and, importantly, people.”

More in the April 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine.

About the awards

Nachural’s Signature Awards continue to serve as a convening point for leaders and ambitious organisations to share insight, build connections, and celebrate achievement. Events are hosted across UK cities. The evening, which was supported by headline sponsors Bond Wolfe and KLSA PKF, also featured an address from Edwina Dunn, co-founder of dunnhumby and the brains behind the Tesco Clubcard.

Ninder Johal, Founder of the Nachural Group, added: “Iain is a fantastic ambassador for the West Midlands and someone who captivates the room when he speaks…it’s like a life lesson on how to do business. The growth of MAN Commercial Protection, both in the UK and at various overseas sporting events, has been a real joy to watch and, with exciting M&A activity planned, the next chapter is already being written. He’s a worthy winner of our ‘Business Person of the Year’ Award.”

About MAN Commercial Protection

The firm is a member of the ACS Pacesetters, the membership group of the highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors. Among the firm’s latest certifications is from the NSI (National Security Inspectorate) for the Code of Practice (NCP 119) for the ‘Provision of Labour in the Security and Events Sectors’.  Visit www.mancommercialprotection.co.uk.

