Chubbsafes 1835 safe presented

Chubbsafes and Axon Business Systems LLC have marked sixty years of partnership, by the presentation of a limited-edition Chubbsafes 1835 safe.

Over the decades, Axon has represented Chubbsafes across government, and the commercial sector. Hamdan Mostafa, CEO of Axon Business Systems LLC & MBAL Investments LLC says: “Our long-standing relationship with Chubbsafes reflects the brand’s reliability, engineering precision, and the confidence it inspires in the UAE market. Known for taking a disciplined approach to design and consistent build quality, Chubbsafes has allowed us to stand behind the brand wholeheartedly, reinforcing our commitment to delivering dependable solutions to our customers.

“The Chubbsafes 1835 safe embodies this legacy, representing an iconic piece of security technology built on a certified product solution. It demonstrates how proven engineering standards can remain relevant across generations.”

The Chubbsafes 1835 is a certified, limited-edition safe made to mark the company’s founding year, with production capped at 190 units, one for each year. Built on the DuoGuard platform, the model provides burglary resistance while being lighter than traditional high-security safes. It includes certified fire protection for documents, tested to internationally recognised standards, and features design elements referencing earlier Chubbsafes models.

Jacob Touma VP Gunnebo MEA added: “Our long-term relationship with Axon reflects our approach to working with clients in true partnership. The aim has always been to grow together and to act as a trusted point of reference for safe storage solutions.

“Axon has represented Chubbsafes with consistency and integrity in the market, and the 1835 safe reflects both our history and the role Axon has played in maintaining our standards. We know the relationship will continue to evolve, shaped by the same values that have defined it from the outset, with a continued focus on quality, accountability and long-term commitment.”

Pictured left to right: Gareth Hughes – Regional Sales Director, Gunnebo MEA, Randa Mohamed – Marketing Coordinator Gunnebo MEA, Jacob Touma – VP Gunnebo MEA, Hamdan Mostafa, CEO of Axon Business Systems LLC & MBAL Investments LLC, Fakhir Paracha – Group COO, Mostafa Bin Abdullatif Investments LLC and Ijaz Anwer – General Manager Axon Business Systems LLC.