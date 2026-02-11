Chubbsafes 1835 safe presented

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Industrial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
Industrial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
Commercial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
Commercial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
CAD Designer / United Kingdom
Bid Estimator / London, UK
Field Service Technician – Brooklyn, NY / New York, NY
Field Service Technician – Richmond / Richmond, VA
Field Service Technician- Orlando, FL /
Bid Admin Assistant / London, UK
Post a Job Ad
Physical Security

Chubbsafes 1835 safe presented

by Mark Rowe

Chubbsafes and Axon Business Systems LLC have marked sixty years of partnership, by the presentation of a limited-edition Chubbsafes 1835 safe.

Over the decades, Axon has represented Chubbsafes across government, and the commercial sector. Hamdan Mostafa, CEO of Axon Business Systems LLC & MBAL Investments LLC says: “Our long-standing relationship with Chubbsafes reflects the brand’s reliability, engineering precision, and the confidence it inspires in the UAE market. Known for taking a disciplined approach to design and consistent build quality, Chubbsafes has allowed us to stand behind the brand wholeheartedly, reinforcing our commitment to delivering dependable solutions to our customers.

“The Chubbsafes 1835 safe embodies this legacy, representing an iconic piece of security technology built on a certified product solution. It demonstrates how proven engineering standards can remain relevant across generations.”

The Chubbsafes 1835 is a certified, limited-edition safe made to mark the company’s founding year, with production capped at 190 units, one for each year. Built on the DuoGuard platform, the model provides burglary resistance while being lighter than traditional high-security safes. It includes certified fire protection for documents, tested to internationally recognised standards, and features design elements referencing earlier Chubbsafes models.

Jacob Touma VP Gunnebo MEA added: “Our long-term relationship with Axon reflects our approach to working with clients in true partnership. The aim has always been to grow together and to act as a trusted point of reference for safe storage solutions.

“Axon has represented Chubbsafes with consistency and integrity in the market, and the 1835 safe reflects both our history and the role Axon has played in maintaining our standards. We know the relationship will continue to evolve, shaped by the same values that have defined it from the outset, with a continued focus on quality, accountability and long-term commitment.”

Pictured left to right: Gareth Hughes – Regional Sales Director, Gunnebo MEA, Randa Mohamed – Marketing Coordinator Gunnebo MEA, Jacob Touma – VP Gunnebo MEA, Hamdan Mostafa, CEO of Axon Business Systems LLC & MBAL Investments LLC, Fakhir Paracha – Group COO, Mostafa Bin Abdullatif Investments LLC and Ijaz Anwer – General Manager  Axon Business Systems LLC.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close